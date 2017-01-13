Column: Florida's worst year? Try 1919 or 1895

Historians put events into perspective. I am one, and I know that not every event is HUGE!

So why do we so readily believe that we live in misbegotten times? Merriam-Webster's word of the year 2016 was "surreal," a term meaning bizarre, freakish and unearthly. News arrives unfiltered, unrelenting and, often, untrue. Doomsday is now! Prepare for sackcloth and ashes.

The news cycle reinforces a narrative of despair as we listen, watch and read about waves of gang murders, violent carjackings, opioid abusers and puppy mills.

Max Roser wrote a perceptive essay in the Washington Post lamenting the depressing cycle of news. Earthquakes, tsunamis and terrorists cascade across the channels.

"In contrast to this," argues Roser, "the best news of life on Earth — improving global health, falling poverty, environmental progress — are shaped by quiet trends over the course of decades or centuries."

Today's reality is that crime rates have been falling, not skyrocketing. The employment rate is rising while foreclosures are plunging. Revitalized downtowns in St. Petersburg and Tampa radiate a new vitality. In 2016, Florida was one of three of the fastest-growing states in America, while New York, Pennsylvania and Illinois lost population. Tampa Bay is measurably healthier today than 50 years ago.

Yes, like a biblical plagues inflicted upon a woe begotten people, 2016 was memorable for Floridians: deadly Zika-bearing mosquitoes, yawning sinkholes, raw sewage spills, a runaway drug crisis, the worst mass shooting in American history, a child devoured by an alligator at Walt Disney World, a tourist beating a flamingo to death at Busch Gardens, a record number of panther and manatee fatalities, rising inequality and high tides. Temperatures rose and life expectancy fell.

But however uncivil, unsettling and stinky, 2016 was hardly the worst year in Florida history. What years, pray tell, were worse?

1919

The Great War ended Nov. 11, 1918. Armistice Day promised a new equilibrium, but the poet William Butler Yeats wrote in 1919 the haunting words, "Things fall apart; the center cannot hold; Mere anarchy is loosed upon the world."

Seemingly, Florida provided the perfect place to escape the wrath and aftermath of war.

But Floridians confronted an invisible enemy. Influenza walloped Florida, beginning in the fall of 1918. The Great Flu scoured small towns and big cities. Almost one-third of Jacksonville's residents contracted the flu, which had no cure. Over half of Tampa's cigarmakers lay ill during its peak. The youngest member of the Florida Legislature succumbed. If one group of Floridians seemed safe from modernity's reach, it was the Seminoles. Yet 10 Seminoles perished. By the end of 1919, 4,000 Floridians, 600,000 Americans, and 20 to 50 million people worldwide died during the pandemic.

A new, sinister enemy threatened American lives and liberties. In 1917, the Bolsheviks overthrew the Romanov dynasty and seized power in Russia. The founder of the Russian Communist Party, Vladimir Lenin forewarned revolution in America.

If any city in Florida feared radicals, it was Tampa. A radical culture had thrived in Ybor City, reinforced by a steady stream of Spanish, Italian and Cuban immigrants. The U.S. Bureau of Justice had infiltrated the immigrant colony and special agents identified troublemakers. In March 1919, a report warned that "every reader in the factories in Tampa was reading Bolsheveki literature." Deportations, confiscation of presses, the closing of meeting halls and intimidation of leaders blunted the radical movement.

The war and its social upheaval steeled the resolve of reformers and politicians to outlaw the manufacture, sale and consumption of alcoholic beverages. A powerful prohibition movement, fueled by the war's turmoil and the passion of Protestant women, succeeded with the ratification of the 18th Amendment. By the summer of 1917, St. Petersburg's last saloon had shuttered its doors. The state of Florida became officially dry Jan. 1, 1919. In Tampa, a reporter lamented the day after, "Nothing is left but stomach bitters."

1895

But one could also make a case for 1895 as Florida's most miserable year. In the decades following the Civil War, an orange fever gripped investors and small farmers. Thousands of small groves reinforced the image of Florida as the American Mediterranean. The bubble burst. The Sunshine State froze. A moderate freeze had hit the peninsula in late December 1894. For the next two months, nature blessed Florida with zephyr winds and therapeutic warmth. Trees set out new buds and the sap began to rise.

Alas, on Feb. 7-8, 1895, a devastating freeze descended upon the peninsula. "The second freeze has belted the earth," reported a Bartow newspaper. Henceforth, the paper acknowledged that legal documents will be marked "before" and "after." The headline of a Jacksonville newspaper read simply, "Dead, Everything Is Dead." Temperatures plunged to 15 degrees at Lake City and 22 degrees in Tampa, while ponds iced in Orlando and DeLand.

In 1889, Alachua County led the state in grove acreage, harvesting over 800,000 boxes of citrus. In 1895, Alachua County harvested no oranges. Its eponymous name notwithstanding, Orange County suffered heavy freeze losses. "In one night, as it were," Florida's commissioner of agriculture lamented in lyric fashion, "$50 million of her most valuable property disappeared from the view of mist before the rising sun."

The consequences of the Great Freeze were cataclysmic. Scores of banks declared bankruptcy. Cities soon felt the repercussions. Newspapers warned of the danger of the unemployed and undesirable tramps and vagabonds. "Since the disaster of last winter," observed the Tampa Tribune, "there has been a steady and unbroken movement of population to Tampa from the entire state." In Fort Meade, a populist Robin Hood stole the property records, resulting in a suspension of tax collections. Public schools, underfunded in flush times, reeled backward in freeze times. In the year following the disaster, county superintendents closed 89 black schools in Florida.

The Pinellas peninsula, believed immune from freezing weather, suffered major losses, although select groves along Belleair Bluffs and Clearwater survived and prospered.

Nationally, America was already in a savage depression. The Panic of 1893 produced some of the worst suffering ever witnessed in the United States. Heightened by labor protest, agrarian rebellion, a ghastly spike in racial lynching and nativist demands to curb immigration, the Freeze of '95 exacerbated the collective woe.

Florida has always emphasized the future more than the past. In dream states, bad things are not supposed to happen. So we move on to 2017. Lady Macbeth perhaps best summarized 2016: "What's done, is done."

Gary R. Mormino is the author of "Immigrants on the Hill: Italians in St. Louis" and co-author of "The Immigrant World of Ybor City." Recipient of the 2015 Florida Lifetime Achievement Award for Writing, he is scholar in residence at the Florida Humanities Council. He wrote this exclusively for the Tampa Bay Times.