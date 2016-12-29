Column: The Florida that was, is no more. Let's look to the future together

As we welcome in 2017, this may be a good time to reflect on Florida's spectacular transformation in recent decades.

The Florida we know today sits at the epicenter of the nation and has become a state of mind. Northerners and Midwesterners, especially this time of year, conjure up images of sitting on the beach, playing golf or just taking a stroll outside. Hundreds of thousands relocate briefly each winter, convinced that a visit to the Sunshine State is the only way to survive another arctic blast back home.

Florida has the largest number of retirees of any state with 19.4 percent. Retirees have embraced the image of Florida as an environment where the aging process is not so daunting. It may not be the fountain of youth, but it is close.

Along with California, Florida has also attracted one of the most diverse populations in the United States. The state's Hispanic population now constitutes 24.5 percent of the total, and its African-American population has increased to 16.4 percent.

The state's booming millennial population has created its own state of mind for Florida in which good-paying jobs coincide with a beautiful environment and stunning beaches. The long days at work can be offset by relaxing weekends basking in the surf.

It is this mindset and obsession about Florida that has driven the population boom for the past seven decades. An average of nearly 3 million people per decade have moved into the state since 1945, driving the population from 1.9 million to 20.3 million.

The rapidity of this change together with the state's diversity has resulted in a population that is quite disparate — only 30.3 percent of Floridians, for example, were born here, while 50 percent were born in another state, and 19.7 percent in another country.

The mobility of people, both in and out of Florida, has created a state that constantly seems in search of an identity.

It is also a place that is literally unrecognizable when compared to its image before World War II. When the United States entered the war in 1941, Florida had one of the smallest populations in the nation and was also one of the poorest states. Its political leaders struggled unsuccessfully to free the state from the Depression. But despite efforts to recruit Northern business and tourists, Florida remained largely a rural, agricultural and frontier-like place, and its people remained impoverished.

Confounding efforts to modernize the state, Florida's political, social and cultural mores mirrored the racial divide of the South. As in other Southern states, the Democratic Party dominated Florida politics, controlling all political offices and diligently defending segregation.

The racial divide was so firmly embraced by whites that black residents dared not test it. When some tried, as in Ocoee in November 1920 and Rosewood in January 1923, heavily armed white mobs destroyed both towns and wantonly murdered black residents. Throughout this prewar era, Florida also had one of the highest lynching rates in the nation, even as lynching was denounced nationally and even in sections of the South.

The Florida of today bears little resemblance to that of 1945. Where once the state was largely ignored and few sought to reside here, it has become a place that is embraced by people from all parts of the world and especially those from this hemisphere. Its diversity is no longer seen as a liability to its future, but an essential part of it. Blacks and Puerto Ricans from the Caribbean flock to Florida much as Cubans did in the 1970s and 1980s, and for many of the same reasons.

This new Florida offers people from all backgrounds hope, a new beginning, greater longevity and a more promising future.

The state is not, however, without its challenges as white retirees question the state's continuing diversity, as North Florida shies away from the cultural transformation of South Florida, and as some whites still balk at the integration of the workplace and neighborhoods. Its leaders need to be mindful of the pitfalls of the past and the divisions that can occur — North Carolina is but one recent example of the latter.

So here's wishing that Florida continues to embrace the future in 2017 and to include all its people in that embrace.

David R. Colburn is a historian at the University of Florida and author of "From Yellow Dog Democrats to Red State Republicans." He wrote this exclusively for the Tampa Bay Times.