How the present might look from the future

In this, the Year of Trump, we know we're living through history. We just don't know how it will play out. When our grandchildren and their grandchildren look back on this year, what might still matter? For fun, we once again pick an event for each month that might seem significant when our future selves look back with hindsight's clear vision. But first, a sentence about Donald Trump: He was such an extraordinary candidate that I have absolutely no idea how history will judge him, so I'm not even going to guess. He becomes president of the United States in 26 days.

Jim Verhulst, Perspective editor

January

ZIKA. The horror of the virus is visceral: A woman gets a mere mosquito bite, and her baby can die or be severely brain-damaged. The disease is spread mostly by an infected mosquito of the species Aedes, and there is no vaccine, just prevention. Though the symptoms for adults are mostly minor, a woman infected with Zika can pass it to a baby growing in her womb, in some cases leaving it with microcephaly — a small head and an underdeveloped brain. On Jan. 18, Florida had its first CDC-confirmed travel-related cases in Miami-Dade and Hillsborough counties. It wouldn't be until mid December that public health officials declared Florida to be officially Zika-free. At that same time, a study in the New England Journal of Medicine of 125 Zika-infected women in Rio de Janeiro found that nearly half the pregnancies had "adverse outcomes," ranging from the baby's death to serious brain damage with "grossly abnormal" brain scans.

February

SCALIA DIES. Although Antonin Scalia, above, was never the chief justice of the United States, in so many ways the Supreme Court was Scalia's court during much of the three decades he served before his death. He was best known for bringing originalism to the forefront. He defined it this way: "The Constitution that I interpret and apply is not living but dead, or as I prefer to call it, enduring. It means today not what current society, much less the court, thinks it ought to mean, but what it meant when it was adopted." His seat remains open and won't be filled until President-elect Donald Trump nominates his replacement and the Senate assents to confirm it. Scalia's originalism and the Senate's obstructionism in refusing for months to even consider his replacement — let alone vote it down — will vie for which will be most remembered in the generations to come.

March

HOME AGAIN. Astronaut Scott Kelly returns to Earth after a year in space. His twin brother, former astronaut Mark Kelly, stayed behind, and both brothers took part in studies that measure how long-term space travel affects the body and the mind all the way down to the cellular level. The Kelly in space grew a little taller — temporarily — in weightlessness, and the shape of his eyeballs changed. The studies are important to prepare for eventual trips to Mars and beyond, although with NASA's budget in trouble, that could be a long time coming.

April

TUBMAN ON THE $20: The Treasury secretary announces that Harriet Tubman, the former slave and abolitionist, will soon appear on the $20 bill, the first time a woman has appeared on U.S. paper currency. (Martha Washington had a brief stint more than a century ago on a silver certificate, but that's really not the same thing.) Tubman will replace the slaveholding populist Andrew Jackson. The Treasury secretary wisely reneged on a promise he had made to make a woman the face of the $10 bill. With Hamilton, the musical, setting records and playing to rave reviews, removing Alexander Hamilton would not have been prudent, to say the least.

May

NEW WORLDS. Only a generation ago we lacked proof of any planets outside of our solar system. Then space telescopes and better science made incredible discoveries possible. Even so, it was an amazing announcement when NASA said that its Kepler Space Telescope had found 1,284 new planets. Most have no hope of harboring life. But NASA has located about two dozen exoplanets about the same size as Earth in the so-called Goldilocks zone — not too near their sun and not too far — that could. And though we've discovered only a few thousand total planets, we can now surmise that many of those billions and billions of stars likely have planets circling them. The odds of life elsewhere have grown greater. Is there anyone out there?

June

PULSE NIGHTCLUB SHOOTINGS. In the worst mass shooting in modern American history, 49 people are killed and dozens wounded in an LGBTQ nightclub in Orlando before the gunman himself is killed. It's hard to see how history will judge this, and the filters through which to view it are many: gun rights, gay rights, hate crimes, mass terror. Will it be seen as a failure to thwart a man who was radicalized toward terrorism? Will it be viewed as a failure to screen a man who never should have been able to buy the high-powered weapons he used? Let's hope one thing: That this horrible record is never surpassed, and that this number of deaths forever stands as the worst ever.

July

FATAL TESLA AUTOPILOT CRASH. For the first time, a driver is killed in a Tesla car running in its Autopilot mode. While the accident happened near Williston in May, only in July do federal investigators begin to release preliminary findings. The autopilot failed to brake when a semi with a light-colored trailer turned in front of the Tesla. While some question the safety and wisdom of self-driving cars, others counter that such smart cars will eventually be far safer than manually driven automobiles with their error- and distraction-prone human drivers. The nature of car travel is morphing fast. Self-driving cars, electric cars (the Chevy Bolt and the Tesla Model 3, both affordable fully electric vehicles, are coming on the market), and the very nature of driving and car ownership itself — with the rise of Uber and Lyft and the like — are fundamentally changing. In not too many years, we might look back with bemusement at the antique idea of individual ownership of a car that requires parking at home, at the office and anywhere else, a depreciating asset that spends most of its time just sitting there and when it's in motion, burns fossil fuels. Remember, horse manure was a major pollution problem in cities at the turn of the 20th century, and cars and their noisy, smoky internal combustion engines were seen as a clean solution. How we get where we're going is always changing.

August

BOLT RUNS. Usain Bolt, above, the fastest man ever and by far, wins the 100-meter dash at the Olympics. He makes other elite athletes just look slow, but even he isn't nearly as fast as he used to be. He set the world record of 9.58 seconds more than seven years ago, hitting a peak speed of nearly 28 mph. (Try doing that even on a bicycle and you'll see just how fast that is.) Sprinters aren't supposed to be really tall, yet he stands 6-foot-5. Though his own world record is years old, as he runs into retirement he is still far faster than anyone else in the world.

September

DNA FROM THREE. The newborn is not a three-parent baby, but it has genetic material from three people, and news of its birth in New York City was a medical milestone. The mother has a mitochondrial disease, which might have killed her baby within a few years. (Two of her earlier babies had died from it.) But her DNA was healthy. So doctors moved her DNA to a donor egg that had been stripped of its own nuclear DNA (which comprises all heritable traits) but that had healthy mitochondria (the cell's energy factories). The specialists then combined the hybrid egg with her husband's sperm. The result was a healthy baby. Medical ethicists stress that only the husband and wife's DNA is heritable, so the baby does not have three parents. The female donor's mitochondria is simply passed down, unaltered, as it is in all routine reproduction. But healthy mitochondria allowed the baby to live.

October

DYLAN'S NOBEL. How many times must the Nobel be won, before it's given to ... Robert Allen Zimmerman of Hibbing, Minn.? Well, the answer, my friend, is 108. That's how many Nobels in literature were awarded before Bob Dylan, above, the first songwriter ever to win, was given his. His answers, however, weren't blowing in on a cold wind to Stockholm, as he didn't attend the ceremony. He did, however, send remarks, which were delivered by the American ambassador to Sweden, including this self-effacing excerpt about how he was given a literature prize for something as elusive as "literature":

"I was out on the road when I received this surprising news, and it took me more than a few minutes to properly process it. I began to think about William Shakespeare, the great literary figure. I would reckon he thought of himself as a dramatist. The thought that he was writing literature couldn't have entered his head. His words were written for the stage. Meant to be spoken not read. When he was writing Hamlet, I'm sure he was thinking about a lot of different things: 'Who're the right actors for these roles?' 'How should this be staged?' 'Do I really want to set this in Denmark?'

"His creative vision and ambitions were no doubt at the forefront of his mind, but there were also more mundane matters to consider and deal with. 'Is the financing in place?' 'Are there enough good seats for my patrons?' 'Where am I going to get a human skull?' I would bet that the farthest thing from Shakespeare's mind was the question 'Is this literature?' "

November

CUBS WIN! My parents were diehard Cub fans who were born, lived and died without ever seeing them win a World Series. In fact, my grandparents were still in the old country the previous time the Cubbies won the Series. (The Cubs won in 1908, and my grandparents came from a small farming town in Belgium aboard the Lusitania in 1912, three years before it was torpedoed.) So, yeah, something that hadn't happened in far more than a century is one of those things that people will remember a long time from now.

December

FAKE NEWS. What do you know? And how do you know it? Now that PolitiFact has even named Fake News its Lie of the Year, the flood of "fake news" stories should cause people to brush up on their critical thinking skills. Don't trust. But do verify. Mix up your sources of news. Facebook actually isn't the answer to and for everything. Always go back to the primary source, the eyewitness, the original record, for veracity. As Mark Twain said: "A lie can travel half way around the world while the truth is putting on its shoes." (Oh, wait, it turns out that maybe he didn't say it.) Well, Jonathan Swift, he of Gulliver's Travels, did write something like it in 1710 in a tract in a Tory newspaper of the time, The Examiner. And some 300 years later, it's still a lodestar:

Besides, as the vilest Writer has his Readers, so the greatest Liar has his Believers; and it often happens, that if a Lie be believ'd only for an Hour, it has done its Work, and there is no farther occasion for it. Falsehood flies, and the Truth comes limping after it; so that when Men come to be undeceiv'd, it is too late; the Jest is over, and the Tale has had its Effect…