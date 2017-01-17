Pinellas news briefs

Seminole Pow Wow Parade seeking floats

The city of Seminole Pow Wow Committee is now accepting applications for the 49th Marching of the Seminole Pow Wow Parade. This year's parade will be March 11 at 10 a.m. Deadline for entry is March 7. All vehicles in this parade must be fully decorated or pull a float. Participation is free. Call (727) 391-8345 with questions or to receive an application.

AARP Tax Aide seeking volunteers

AARP Tax Aide Foundation is seeking volunteers to prepare income tax returns. AARP Tax Aide provides free income tax preparation and tax assistance to low and moderate income taxpayers, especially those 60 years and older. A minimum of eight hours a week is required of volunteers from Feb. 1 through April 15. Volunteer training is provided, computer knowledge is necessary. For more information or to apply, visit http://tinyurl.comAARPTax-AideApplication.

Pinellas County participates in Great Tornado Drill

Pinellas County is partnering with the State Emergency Response Team and other central Florida counties to participate in the regional Great Tornado Drill on Wednesday, Jan. 25, as part of Severe Weather Awareness Week. At 10 a.m. an alert will give participants about 11 minutes to find shelter. By using the hashtag #PCtornadodrill and posting it on Pinellas County's Facebook at www.facebook.com/PinellasCountyNews, Twitter at www.twitter.com/PinellasCoNews or Instagram at www.instagram.com/PinellasCounty, participants will have a chance to win a NOAA weather alert radio, provided by the state of Florida. The test in Pinellas County will be over at 10:30 a.m.

Boating Safety Course

U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 7-8 has a 12-week repeating cycle of Safe Boating Program meetings every Tuesday at 7 p.m. at 1500 Pass-a-Grille Way, St. Pete Beach. Start at any point in the cycle. Arrive the first time at 6:30 p.m. to register. Included in this program are detailed and illustrated materials that cover a variety of program topics. All materials will be included in the cost of the program, which is $45 per participant for 12 weeks ($60 for couples).

Call Jim at (727) 360-4846, Warren at (727) 321-7801 or Phil at (727) 865-2226.