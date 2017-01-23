Pinellas news briefs

Tarpon Springs seeking nonprofit for Community Garden

Tarpon Springs is requesting letters of interest from nonprofit organizations to establish and manage a City Community Garden Program at 116 North Ring Ave. The land size is approximately 50 feet by 137 feet. The application is available via demandstar.com or by contacting Tarpon Springs Procurement Services. Completed letters must be submitted to Cathy Morgan, Senior Procurement Analyst, by email to cmorgan@ctsfl.us or by mail to City of Tarpon Springs, Procurement Services, PO Box 5004, Tarpon Springs, FL 34688-5004 or delivered in person to Procurement Services, 324 E Pine St., second floor, no later than 3 p.m. on Feb. 1.

St. Anthony's hosting cupcake decorating event

The St. Anthony's Hospital Foundation will host a cupcake decorating class on Feb. 4. The foundation is partnering with the Sweet! Bakery of St. Petersburg for the pre-Valentine's Day event in the St. Anthony's Hospital Auditorium from 1:30 to 3 p.m. $25 for adults, $15 for children 12 and younger. Participants will enjoy hors d'oeuvres, beverages and cupcakes during the event. Proceeds will benefit the St. Anthony's Hospital Foundation, which provides funding for scholarships, programs and equipment at St. Anthony's. For information visit StAnthonysFoundation.org/Sprinkles or call (727) 502-4195.

Tarpon Springs presents bouzouki workshop

Tarpon Springs will present a series of workshops in Greek bouzouki for youth and adults by Leonidas Zafiris and Elias Poulos, professional bouzouki musicians from Greece. Workshops will take place on Sundays, March 5-April 30 at the Safford House, (23 Parkin Court). Classes will be divided into beginning (2-3 p.m.) and advanced (3-4 p.m.) sections. Students should bring an instrument, and there will be a few bouzoukis available on site for beginning students. Students who need an instrument may also contact the Tarpon Springs Public Library for information on borrowing a bouzouki.

St. Anthony's hosts volunteer recruitment event

St. Anthony's Hospital will host a Volunteer Recruitment Fair on Feb. 8 at 10 a.m. in Classroom A. The hospital's Volunteer Resources Department is recruiting for gift shop, guest and outpatient services volunteers. Adults are needed for all shifts on weekdays and weekends to make deliveries to rooms, assist nurses and greet visitors. Refreshments will be served. For information, contact Volunteer Resources at (727) 825-1548. You can also visit the volunteer website at BayCare.org/SAH/Volunteers.

BayCare Offering Free Heart-Healthy Screenings

During February and March, BayCare Health System's community health screening team will be at various BayCare hospitals across Tampa Bay offering free heart-healthy screenings. Screenings include blood pressure, Body Mass Index (and cholesterol, as well as a diabetes risk assessment. A nutrition specialist will be on hand to answer questions and offer tips that can lead to healthier lifestyle choices. All screenings will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Feb. 17: Mease Countryside Hospital, Ground Floor, Rooms 1-5, 3231 McMullen Booth Road, Safety Harbor

March 3: St. Anthony's Hospital, Auditorium, 1200 Seventh Ave. N, St. Petersburg

March 7: Morton Plant Hospital, Cheek-Powell Heart and Vascular Pavilion, Classrooms A&B, 455 Pinellas St., Clearwater. Registration is required. To register, call (855) 546-6304.