Pinellas news briefs

Shuffleboard Club seeks new members

The Pass-a-Grille Shuffleboard Club looking for new members. It meets from January to March from 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. No experience is necessary. Call (727) 360-1858 or (727) 367-6937 for information.

Penny for Pinellas voter information session

Join the Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce at 9 a.m. on Feb. 16 at the Madeira Beach Recreation Center (200 Rex Place) to learn about Penny for Pinellas, which will be on the ballot in November. The discussion will include a list of future capital improvement projects projected to be completed if voters approve the renewal of the penny. Investments from the Penny for Pinellas include: new bridges, added lanes, fire and emergency facilities built or renovated, stormwater systems and flood control projects and protection of natural resources.

Clothes to Kids seeks donations

Clothes To Kids has a shortage of elementary school boys' and girls' shorts and pants in sizes 6 to 16 and shirts in sizes M, L, XL. It is also seeking school shoes for PreK to 12th grade. New or gently used pants, shorts, shirts and shoes can be dropped off between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday at Clothes To Kids' store locations: 1059 N. Hercules Ave. in Clearwater and 2168 34th St. S in St. Petersburg. For information or an appointment to shop, call in (727) 441-5050.

Dr. Carter G. Woodson African American History Museum seeks volunteers

The Dr. Carter G. Woodson African American History Museum is seeking volunteers. The museum welcomes involvement from residents in both the immediate community and greater Tampa Bay area. To volunteer, email woodsonmuseum@gmail.com.