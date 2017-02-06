Pinellas news briefs

Heart of Pinellas Decorative Artists host annual luncheon

The Heart of Pinellas Decorative Artists will host their annual luncheon at Faith Community Church in Seminole on March 11. Baskets and art pieces will be raffled to support the club and its' philanthropic efforts. Luncheon tickets are $20 and may be purchased by contacting Toni VanKirk at (727) 392-2670. The organization has more than 75 members and is the local chapter of the international group, the Society of Decorative Painters. In addition to hosting painting workshops and promoting art education in the community, the group has participated in various charitable projects including partnering with a Peace Corps volunteer to send art supplies and books to a school in Jamaica, and donating to local food pantries and the SPCA. The club meets at Faith Community Church, 11501 Walker Ave. N, on the second Saturday of the month. All skill levels are welcome. For information visit the HPDA web site at www.hpdafl.com.

Vendors wanted for craft show

Regal Railways is seeking vendors for a craft show to be held March 11 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 7177 58th St. N, Pinellas Park. The show will be held indoors, rain or shine. 8-foot tables are $20; 6-foot tables $15. Call (727) 244-1341 or visitregalrailways.com for information.

Tin whistle workshop series

Instructor Nancy Lyon will teach Irish traditional music on the tin whistle to a class of 5-15 students, of all ages and musical backgrounds. Irish tin whistles may be purchased at class or participants can bring their own. During the classes, regardless of the musical backgrounds of the workshop participants, all music will be taught by ear though sheet music for the tunes and recordings will be provided for students to take home at the end of each class. Classes will be held Wednesdays from 7-8:30 p.m. at the Tarpon Springs Cultural Center and costs $60 for the 5-week series. Call (727) 942-5605 or visit tarponarts.org for information.

Dunedin seeks summer camp recreation leaders

The Dunedin Parks & Recreation Department is hiring temporary recreation leaders to work summer camp from May 5 to Aug. 4. Applicants must be 18 and have a high school diploma or equivalent. While previous experience is preferred, the city is looking for applicants who can assume a leadership role, enjoy working with children, are enthusiastic and have high energy. Applications can be downloaded under the "Jobs" icon at DunedinGov.com