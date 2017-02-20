Pinellas news briefs

Sponsors sought for wellness fair: The Shepherd Center, 304 S Pinellas Ave. in Tarpon Springs, is seeking sponsors for its Wellness Fair being held April 11. For information call (727) 939-1400 or email kadams@tscenter.org.

Top Local Chef seeks participants: LocalShops1's Top Local Chef returns for its eighth year on April 30 from 5 to 7:30 p.m., this year aboard a luxury yacht. Celebrity Chef Ray Lampe, aka Dr. BBQ, will serve as head judge and journalist Noah Pransky of 10 News will serve as the event emcee.

Chefs from local restaurants are invited to apply to compete through a short application on www.toplocalchef.com. If selected, the chef will be asked to create a new dish using locally brewed coffee provided by Kahwa Coffee. On the day of the event, the chefs will bring 300 samples of the new dish aboard the luxury yacht Sir Winston in downtown St. Petersburg. Weather permitting, the yacht will sail along the bay.

This year, a student competition, sponsored by Out of the Weeds and Three Birds Tavern, will be held as well in cooperation with The Ryan Wells Foundation, which provides scholarships for students going into the culinary industry.

The event is open to the public. VIP and general admission tickets are available through www.TopLocalChef.com. Guests will have the opportunity to sample the creations and vote for their favorites in the people's choice category. Each vote costs $1, and all proceeds go to the Kind Mouse Productions, which helps feed local children and families in need. Vendor and sponsorship opportunities are also available. For information contact Ester Venouziou at ester@localshops1.com or 727-637-5586.

SHINE seeks volunteers: SHINE, a Florida Department of Elder Affairs program through which volunteers provide free, one-on-one insurance counseling and information about Medicare options and prescription drug assistance for elders and their families and caregivers, is seeking volunteers. Volunteers assist seniors in making informed health care decisions. As the number of Medicare beneficiaries needing assistance increases, the need for volunteers increases. The next class is Monday. Meals and travel are reimbursed. For information about volunteering, contact SHINE program manager Sue Samson at (727) 570-9696, ext. 234. For a volunteer application, visit www.floridashine.org/join-the-team.aspx.

St. Pete Beach Library hosts book basket auction: Friends of the St. Pete Beach Library is hosting its semiannual basket silent auction. Each basket contains a themed selection of books. This year the themes range from artists to World War II, and also include autographed books, baseball, books by Florida authors, cats and dogs. Baskets are available for perusal at the library, 365 73rd Ave. Bidding ends at 5 p.m. March 31, and winners will be notified by phone. All proceeds go to support the library.