Clear67° FULL FORECASTClear67° FULL FORECAST
Make us your home page
Instagram
  • Sign up for DayStarter

Today’s top headlines delivered to you daily.

(View our Privacy Policy)

Pinellas Park man dies after SUV collides into scooter in Seminole

  • Times staff

Wednesday, December 21, 2016 9:24am

    • My Edition
        • I want to see more articles tagged
        • I'm already following articles tagged

    A man died Wednesday night in Seminole after a vehicle hit the back of his scooter and rolled onto it, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

    Related News/Archive

    Jesop I. Ash, 36, of Pinellas Park, was driving a 2014 Tao I scooter eastbound in the outside lane of County Road 296, west of 98th Street, around 10:10 p.m. as Shayne D. Murphy, 24, of St. Petersburg, also in the outside lane, drove a 2008 Toyota SUV behind the scooter, troopers said.

    According to troopers, Murphy didn't see the scooter, ran into its rear and overtook it.

    Both vehicles came to a final rest in the same lane, facing east with the rear portion of the scooter underneath the front left portion of the SUV, troopers said.

    A fire followed, damaging both vehicles.

    Ash died at the scene, troopers said. Murphy was not injured.

    Alcohol was not a factor in the crash, troopers said.

    Pinellas Park man dies after SUV collides into scooter in Seminole 12/21/16 [Last modified: Wednesday, December 21, 2016 9:36am]
    Photo reprints | Article reprints

    © 2016 Tampa Bay Times

        
    Abuse PolicyAbuse Policy Commenting GuidelinesCommenting Guidelines

    Join the discussion: Click to view comments, add yours

    Loading...