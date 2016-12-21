Pinellas Park man dies after SUV collides into scooter in Seminole

A man died Wednesday night in Seminole after a vehicle hit the back of his scooter and rolled onto it, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Jesop I. Ash, 36, of Pinellas Park, was driving a 2014 Tao I scooter eastbound in the outside lane of County Road 296, west of 98th Street, around 10:10 p.m. as Shayne D. Murphy, 24, of St. Petersburg, also in the outside lane, drove a 2008 Toyota SUV behind the scooter, troopers said.

According to troopers, Murphy didn't see the scooter, ran into its rear and overtook it.

Both vehicles came to a final rest in the same lane, facing east with the rear portion of the scooter underneath the front left portion of the SUV, troopers said.

A fire followed, damaging both vehicles.

Ash died at the scene, troopers said. Murphy was not injured.

Alcohol was not a factor in the crash, troopers said.