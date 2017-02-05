Clear61° FULL FORECASTClear61° FULL FORECAST
Anti-Trump protesters delay ambulance while blocking Connecticut highway

  • Associated Press

Sunday, February 5, 2017 1:08am

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Protesters in Connecticut temporarily shut down a highway, delaying an ambulance that was on the road and forcing workers to perform an emergency medical procedure on a patient.

More than 100 people protesting President Donald Trump's travel ban Saturday afternoon blocked a highway in New Haven.

As protesters were being cleared from the road, state police say ambulance workers had to perform a procedure on a critically ill patient in the vehicle instead of at the hospital.

State police say they found the leader of the protest, who immediately ran away, knocking over several of his supporters, before being caught. Authorities say they used pepper spray on 66-year-old Norman Clement after he resisted arrest. Clement faces numerous charges including inciting a riot. It's unclear if he has an attorney.

