2016: Republicans dominate local elections

The 2016 election year in Hernando County had a clear theme: Republican candidates swept partisan public offices.

Hernando voters, who had a turnout of nearly 73 percent, overwhelmingly supported Donald Trump for president, with 62 percent of voters locally casting ballots for the Republican nominee.

All five county commissioners are now Republicans, with the defeat of longtime Democratic Commissioner Diane Rowden in November. John Allocco, who is vice chairman of the local Republican Party, took her place. Republican incumbent Nick Nicholson won over Democrat Jimmy Lodato, and Republican Steve Champion bested Democrat Paul Douglas.

Blaise Ingoglia, who heads the state Republican Party, easily won re-election to the District 35 State House seat. Also chairman of the local party, Ingoglia defeated another Republican to take over the seat of state committeeman Tom Hogan Sr., who had held the position for decades.

There were Democratic challengers for Republican incumbents John Emerson, property appraiser, and Shirley Anderson, supervisor of elections, but both of the GOP candidates easily won re-election.

The 2016 election also included nonpartisan races, with Gus Guadagnino winning another term on the Hernando School Board and Linda Prescott earning the seat on the board vacated by Matt Foreman.

Longtime Brooksville City Council member Joe Bernardini was returned to the council, defeating incumbent Frankie Burnett.

Barbara Behrendt, Times staff