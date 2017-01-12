Former mayor to run for commission in Tarpon Springs

TARPON SPRINGS — Former Mayor Frank DiDonato has decided to make another run for the City Commission after a loss last year in the race for mayor. He vies for Seat 1 against Jacob Karr and Tim Keffalas. The seat is being vacated by Commissioner Townsend Tarapani.

The League of Women Voters of North Pinellas County will hold a Seat 1 candidate forum on Tuesday at the City Hall auditorium, 324 E Pine St. The event will start with a meet-and-greet from 6 to 6:30 p.m. and be followed by the forum from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Attendees will have the opportunity to submit questions.

Seat 2, occupied by Commissioner Rea Sieber, is also up for re-election, but she remains unopposed.