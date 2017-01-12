Overcast66° FULL FORECASTOvercast66° FULL FORECAST
Make us your home page
Instagram
  • Sign up for DayStarter

Today’s top headlines delivered to you daily.

(View our Privacy Policy)

Former mayor to run for commission in Tarpon Springs

  • Times staff

Thursday, January 12, 2017 2:04pm

  • My Edition
      • I want to see more articles tagged
      • I'm already following articles tagged
Frank DiDonato is a candidate for Tarpon Springs City Commission.

Frank DiDonato is a candidate for Tarpon Springs City Commission.

TARPON SPRINGS — Former Mayor Frank DiDonato has decided to make another run for the City Commission after a loss last year in the race for mayor. He vies for Seat 1 against Jacob Karr and Tim Keffalas. The seat is being vacated by Commissioner Townsend Tarapani.

The League of Women Voters of North Pinellas County will hold a Seat 1 candidate forum on Tuesday at the City Hall auditorium, 324 E Pine St. The event will start with a meet-and-greet from 6 to 6:30 p.m. and be followed by the forum from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Attendees will have the opportunity to submit questions.

Seat 2, occupied by Commissioner Rea Sieber, is also up for re-election, but she remains unopposed.

Former mayor to run for commission in Tarpon Springs 01/12/17 [Last modified: Thursday, January 12, 2017 2:04pm]
Photo reprints | Article reprints

© 2017 Tampa Bay Times

    
Abuse PolicyAbuse Policy Commenting GuidelinesCommenting Guidelines

Join the discussion: Click to view comments, add yours

Loading...