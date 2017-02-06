Live blog: President Trump visiting MacDill Air Force Base

TAMPA — President Donald Trump will visit MacDill Air Force Base today for the first time as president.

He will receive a briefing from the leaders of Central Command and Special Operations Command, have lunch with service members and deliver remarks.

The president will be joined by Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Joseph Dunford and National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

Trump will land and depart from the air base, and the Tampa Police Department does not expect any road closures due to the president's visit.

An anti-Trump protest is planned for 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. near the intersection of Dale Mabry Highway and Interbay Boulevard.