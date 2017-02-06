Partly Cloudy74° FULL FORECASTPartly Cloudy74° FULL FORECAST
Make us your home page
Instagram
  • Sign up for DayStarter

Today’s top headlines delivered to you daily.

(View our Privacy Policy)

Live coverage:

Want more? View the full stream

Live blog: President Trump visiting MacDill Air Force Base

  • By Times staff

Monday, February 6, 2017 5:37am

  • My Edition
      • I want to see more articles tagged
      • I'm already following articles tagged

TAMPA — President Donald Trump will visit MacDill Air Force Base today for the first time as president.

Related News/Archive

He will receive a briefing from the leaders of Central Command and Special Operations Command, have lunch with service members and deliver remarks.

The president will be joined by Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Joseph Dunford and National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

RELATED: Trump's visit to MacDill comes amid high foreign policy drama

Trump will land and depart from the air base, and the Tampa Police Department does not expect any road closures due to the president's visit.

An anti-Trump protest is planned for 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. near the intersection of Dale Mabry Highway and Interbay Boulevard.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive for the 60th annual Red Cross Gala at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017. [Associated Press]

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive for the 60th annual Red Cross Gala at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017. [Associated Press]

Live blog: President Trump visiting MacDill Air Force Base 02/06/17 [Last modified: Monday, February 6, 2017 7:21am]
Photo reprints | Article reprints

© 2017 Tampa Bay Times

    
Abuse PolicyAbuse Policy Commenting GuidelinesCommenting Guidelines

Join the discussion: Click to view comments, add yours

Loading...