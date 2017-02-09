Safety Harbor candidates focus on downtown development

SAFETY HARBOR — Residents have a lot of names to get familiar with before election day as six candidates vie for two open seats on the City Commission.

For Seat 1, voters will choose among former commissioner Nancy Besore, political newcomer Cameron Boozarjomehri, and Damon Lister and Scott Long, who have each dabbled with service on city boards. Luanne Lambert challenges incumbent Carlos Diaz for Seat 4.

All candidates, including Janet Hooper and Joe Ayoub, who are running for mayor, seem focused on the same thing: growing Main Street while maintaining the city's claim-to-fame charm. Each shared their mostly similar thoughts on development with the Tampa Bay Times ahead of election day on March 6.

Besore, 60, has lived in Safety Harbor for 25 years and served as commissioner from 2009 to 2014. She ran for mayor and lost to Ayoub in 2014 and has been out of the political scene since.

She says she is running again to offer a "helpful perspective" and to make sure city leaders listen to residents' input when making big decisions about development.

"(All citizens) recognize the inevitability of change; it is the translations (or) interpretation of change that is problematic," she said, adding that she will remain open to differing opinions. "I believe feedback is essential in local governmental decision making."

Boozarjomehri is a computer engineer who has lived in the city his entire life. He says running for the commission is "the most significant way possible" for him to give back.

"This city has instilled me with the values that have allowed me to succeed in the world," he said, noting his experience as a computer engineer. "Between my education and interactions outside our community, I can bring valuable new ideas and perspectives that can keep up moving forward and making smart choices."

Boozarjomehri, who will turn 26 on election day, says he will stay focused on energizing Main Street, investing in infrastructure and technology and maintaining relationships with surrounding cities — all while striving to be a voice be a voice for younger families.

Lister, 34, has been in the city for less than two years, but says he has quickly grown attached to it. He serves on the Code Enforcement board and on the Real Estate Committee for Pinellas County Habitat for Humanity.

Lister says he wants to be more proactive than the current commission in developing downtown.

"There is untapped potential on Main Street . . . and the current commission has taken a very laissez-faire approach to dealing with it," he said. "Our city needs fresh energy and contacts and perspectives."

If elected, Lister says he will meet with landowners, business owners and landlords to explore development opportunities. He suggests two-story, mixed-use buildings that will bring both retail and residential space to downtown.

Long, 44, whose wife is a page designer and copy editor at the Times, has never run for public office. A 15-year resident of the city, he has been a member of the Planning and Zoning board, Board of Appeals, Public Art Committee and Chamber of Commerce.

Long says his goal is to spark healthy and respectful debate about how to increase development downtown.

"It's time for us to put our focus on helping our downtown merchants succeed and foster an economic climate that will attract new and needed businesses to our city," he said. "If we accomplish that, then our city will continue to prosper without the pressures that may threaten the quiet quaintness that many of our residents rightly want to hold on to."

Seat 4

Diaz, 64, who currently serves as Seat 4 commissioner, was first elected to his post in 2014 after living in the city for more than 12 years. He says he has always seen himself as a "voice of reason" on the commission and hopes to continue that role.

"The commission's role is to steer the city in the direction to achieve the community's vision and to protect them against unintended consequences and special interests," he said. "I have and will continue providing a rational and objective view on the issues presented."

Diaz, too, is for increased business development on Main Street while preserving the city's small-town feel.

Lambert, 60, has lived in Safety Harbor since 2002 and works as an insurance agent. She has been a member of the city's Chamber of Commerce and an active volunteer for Safety Harbor Chalkfest, Safety Harbor Songfest, Safety Harbor Sounds and Safety Harbor Seafood Fest.

Lambert says she wants to serve as an "open-minded" and approachable leader who listens to all residents before making a decision.

"I know there's a lot of talk about 'how' to grow Safety Harbor," she said. "Frankly, I feel I need more time to hear both sides to make an opinion."