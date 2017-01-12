St. Pete Beach mayoral candidate served time in 1997 murder case

John-Michael Fleig, convicted of being an accessory to murder, is running for mayor of St. Pete Beach. Photo courtesy of John-Michael Fleig

ST. PETE BEACH — A mayoral candidate here served time for being an accessory to murder 20 years ago in Maryland, the Times has learned.

John-Michael Fleig, then 30, was originally charged with murder for his role in the killing of a friend's uncle.

Fleig supplied the gun used in the killing and drove the shooter and another accomplice to and from the scene of the murder, according to court records.

In exchange for testimony against his friends, Fleig was allowed to plead guilty to being an accessory after the fact in the 1997 killing of Edward Ferdinand Fissell. The two other men were convicted of the actual murder.

Fleig, 50, now vying to become this city's next mayor, was sentenced to five years, with 18 months of that sentence to be served in jail and the remainder on probation.

Fleig claims he had no active role in the murder, except for later knowing it had occurred and concealing that knowledge from the police.

"I was not involved in the crime," Fleig said this week. "My life was threatened if I did not keep quiet. I know it doesn't sound good, but when I gave them the gun there was no indication that they had this level of violence."

Fleig claimed this week that he "dropped off" his two friends at Fissell's property after a Super Bowl party and later picked them up.

"They told me they fired the gun into the lake to scare him," Fleig said.

Court testimony indicates a different story, however.

In a 1998 appeals court ruling relating to the conviction of one of the two other men, Fleig's original trial testimony against his two friends was repeatedly cited.

Fleig testified that while driving the two friends to the murder site, the two discussed how they were going to kill and "decapitate" Fissell with a shovel.

He said he didn't think the friends were serious and hoped to "diffuse the situation."

Fleig testified he told the friends, "What if he doesn't die right away? You can't be doing that to that old man. You could at least have enough respect to shoot him."

When asked by one of the friends for his gun, Fleig gave him the .380 Davis semiautomatic handgun he kept under his car seat. At one point, he showed one of the men how to engage the clip in order to shoot the gun.

According to his original testimony, Fleig pulled his car off the road and remained in the car while the two men approached Fissell's trailer.

Fleig testified that he "lost sight of the men in the darkness" and later heard two gunshots. Fissell was shot in the head and neck, according to the court record.

Fleig testified that as he subsequently drove the two men home, they admitted they had shot and killed Fissell.

They gave him back his gun, which he testified he threw off a highway overpass. It was never recovered.

Fleig said this week that the charge of accessory after the fact to murder, which under today's Maryland law would be a felony, was reduced to a misdemeanor. As a result, Fleig said he never lost his civil or voting rights.

Maryland records regarding the specifics of his time in jail and the reduction in charge were not available this week.

Fleig also acknowledged that he "knew the risk of having this (conviction) thrown in my face" when he decided to run for mayor.

"It was 20 years ago and I was never in trouble before or since,'' he said. "It is just a sad situation. It was an awful, awful thing."

In a subsequent email to the Times, Fleig added that he hoped the murder case and conviction would not be "played up in the paper for public gossip. ... A 20-year-old past really has nothing to do with why I am running for mayor."

He said the murder "will never leave my mind but it should eventually leave my life. I paid my dues. And in America that is supposed to be sufficient and a man is supposed to be allowed to start over and correct any paths he was on. I believe I did that."

Fleig moved to Florida in 2004 and is now an owner of Baywaters Inn in St. Pete Beach.

He is one of three candidates for mayor and his name will appear on the March 7 election ballot.