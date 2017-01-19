Three-way battle for mayor in St. Pete Beach

ST. PETE BEACH — The March municipal election here will do little to change the balance of power on the City Commission, as two incumbents are returning unopposed to office.

The mayoral race is a different matter.

There, three candidates are vying for the office: Interim Mayor Deborah Schechner, Alan Paul Johnson, and John-Michael Fleig.

Schechner's candidacy was criticized by Commissioners Ward Friszolowski and Melinda Pletcher, since she had pledged she did not intend to be a candidate when she was appointed as interim mayor last summer.

However, both Fleig and Johnson, who also applied for the interim position in July, then told the commission they did plan to run for mayor in March.

Interestingly, Johnson and Schechner were on opposite sides of an intense political and legal battle over hotel redevelopment for more than a decade. That battle cost the city millions of dollars in legal fees.

Now both say they support the city's current Comprehensive Plan, elements of which is still under legal challenge.

Schechner said Tuesday that she is running because "no experienced people stepped forward," threatening the "continuity and accomplishments" of the current commission.

Schechner said she is most proud of her role in resolving a longstanding redevelopment battle between the neighboring Silver Sands condominium complex and the Postcard Inn.

Schechner said she would focus repairing the city's sewer and stormwater systems, on ensuring transparency between the city and its citizens, and continue her longtime fight for sales and tourist tax fairness and redistribution.

Johnson, who leads the city's budget review committee, said he decided to run for mayor in order to "do more for the city," particularly in helping to maintain a balance between the residential and resort communities.

"My engineering and infrastructure background is exactly suited to what city needs now," said Johnson, stressing everyone in the city wants the "same thing," maintaining the city's character while supporting a healthy tourism industry.

"I have something to offer and I want to help," Johnson said.

Fleig, whose background includes a Maryland conviction of accessory after the fact in a 1997 murder, says "it doesn't take a brain scientist to be mayor of a little town of 10,000 people."

He is opposed to providing pensions for city employees and says because the city "squandered" its money it had to sell bonds and borrow money to pay for infrastructure improvements.

Fleig also called for redesigning the east end of Corey Avenue to provide docking for the boating public.

Whoever wins the mayoral race will serve a three-year term and will earn $8,100 annually. Commissioners are paid $5,400 a year.

Commissioners Melinda Pletcher and Rick Falkenstein will serve another two year term following the March 7 election.

Fleig, 50, has lived in Florida for the past 12 years where says he has spent "most of the time" in St. Pete Beach. He works in commercial property management and is not married. Fleig is an owner of Baywaters Inn. When interviewed for the interim position in July, he said he has the "pulse of the overall public" in the city, and that his property management experience has taught him the importance of planning for "current and future stability and growth."

Johnson, 68, is a retired engineer who worked for 35 years at General Electric where he was involved in sales, marketing, contract negotiation and management. He has lived in St. Pete Beach for 18 years, moving to Florida from New York 37 years ago. He is a principal of Motion Sports Management and co-founder and event director of the St. Pete Beach Classic. Johnson was active in a pro-redevelopment group, Save Our Little Village. He currently serves as chairman of the city's Finance and Budget Review Committee and previously served on the city's Recreation Advisory Committee. He was former president and member of the Captiva Cay HOA, and a member of the North Beach Civic Association, the St. Petersburg Bike Club, the USA Triathlon and the Pasadena Community Church. He has two adult children.

Schechner, 63, has lived in St. Pete Beach for 15 years and moved to Florida 35 years ago from New York. She holds a bachelor's degree in education from Dowling College in New York, and is vice president of business development at Awning Works in Clearwater. She is married and has two children. Schechner was appointed interim mayor in July 2016 following the resignation of former mayor Maria Lowe. She previously served on the city's Finance and Budget Review Committee and the Citizens Advisory Committee of the Pinellas County Metropolitan Planning Organization (now Forward Pinellas). She is a member of the Boca Ciega Isle Association and the Gulf Beaches Historical Museum. Schechner also was a member of Citizens for Responsible Growth, a group that opposed buildings as tall as 22 stories along the city's hotel row. In 2005, she was sued unsuccessfully by the city over how she and others collected referendum signatures.