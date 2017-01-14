Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows

News shows

Here are the scheduled guests for today's television news shows.

Ch. 10, 8:30 a.m.: 10News Sunday Morning With the Tampa Bay Times — Deputy Managing Editor of Politics/Features Amy Hollyfield discusses the debut of the Trump-O-Meter, which will assess whether President-elect Donald Trump keeps his campaign promises.

Ch. 13, 9 a.m.: Fox News Sunday — Vice President-elect Mike Pence; CIA director John Brennan

Ch. 28, 9 a.m.: This Week — Reince Priebus, incoming chief of staff to Trump; Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; Rep. Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah

CNN, 9 a.m.: State of the Union — Denis McDonough, chief of staff to President Barack Obama; Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky.

Ch. 8, 10 a.m.: Meet the Press — Priebus; Sen. Diane Feinstein, D-Calif.; Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga.

Ch. 10, 10:30 a.m.: Face the Nation — Pence; Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.; former House Speaker Newt Gingrich.