Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows

News shows

Here is a listing of today's television news shows.

Ch. 10, 8:30 a.m.: 10News Sunday Morning With the Tampa Bay Times — Business reporter Justine Griffin discusses Bajalia International, an Orlando-based company that sells goods from female artisans in war-torn countries and often reneges on promises to pay them for their work.

Ch. 13, 9 a.m.: Fox News Sunday — Vice President Mike Pence; Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif.

Ch. 28, 9 a.m.: This Week — Pence; Sens. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and Ben Sasse, R-Neb.; Reps. Andre Carson, D-Ind., and Tom Cole, R-Okla.

CNN, 9 a.m.: State of the Union — Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.

Ch. 8, 10 a.m.: Meet the Press — Pence; House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis.; Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.

Ch. 10, 10:30 a.m.: Face the Nation — Pence; Gov. Chris Christie, R-N.J.