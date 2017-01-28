Guest lineups for today's TV news shows

News shows

Here is a listing of today's television news shows.

Ch. 10, 8:30 a.m.: 10News Sunday Morning with the Tampa Bay Times — Staff writer Claire McNeill discusses the increase in college students seeking mental health counseling on campus and the lack of funding to help them.

Ch. 13, 9 a.m.: Fox News Sunday — President Donald Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway; Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill.

Ch. 28, 9 a.m.: This Week — Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.; White House press secretary Sean Spicer; former Defense Secretary Robert Gates.

CNN, 9 a.m.: State of the Union — Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio; New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio

Ch. 8, 10 a.m.: Meet the Press — Reince Priebus, chief of staff to Trump; Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va.

Ch. 10, 10:30 a.m.: Face the Nation — Priebus; Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz.; Rep. Keith Ellison, D-Minn.