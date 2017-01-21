Overcast72° FULL FORECASTOvercast72° FULL FORECAST
Make us your home page
Instagram
  • Sign up for DayStarter

Today’s top headlines delivered to you daily.

(View our Privacy Policy)

Lineups for the Sunday TV news shows

Saturday, January 21, 2017 8:44pm

  • My Edition
      • I want to see more articles tagged
      • I'm already following articles tagged

News shows

Related News/Archive

Here is a listing of today's television news shows.

Ch. 10, 8:30 a.m.: 10News Sunday Morning With the Tampa Bay Times — Performing arts critic Andrew Meacham discusses the American Stage theater company's commitment to performing all 10 plays in August Wilson's American Century Cycle and its latest offering, Joe Turner's Come and Gone.

Ch. 13, 9 a.m.: Fox News Sunday — Reince Priebus, President Donald J. Trump's chief of staff; Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. Ch. 28, 9 a.m.: This Week — Kellyanne Conway, adviser to Trump; Sens. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and John McCain, R-Ariz.

CNN, 9 a.m.: State of the Union — Schumer; Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif.

Ch. 8, 10 a.m.: Meet the Press — Conway, Schumer.

Ch. 10, 10:30 a.m.: Face the Nation — Conway; Sens. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.

Lineups for the Sunday TV news shows 01/21/17 [Last modified: Saturday, January 21, 2017 8:44pm]
Photo reprints | Article reprints

© 2017 Tampa Bay Times

    
Abuse PolicyAbuse Policy Commenting GuidelinesCommenting Guidelines

Join the discussion: Click to view comments, add yours

Loading...