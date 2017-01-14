Kriseman touts St. Petersburg's progress while acknowledging mistakes during state of the city address

ST. PETERSBURG — Mayor Rick Kriseman painted a portrait of a reinvigorated city Saturday in his third state of the city address, pledging to remain focused on policy — not politics — in an election year.

But some residents, including former mayors Rick Baker and Bill Foster, might have found parts of Kriseman's speech akin to a stump speech, especially his portrayal of the era before he took office as lacking direction and stagnant.

Kriseman, a Democrat, is running for re-election in November. Both Baker and Foster have been mentioned as possible opponents.

At the outset of the mayor's 30-minute speech to a nearly full house at the Palladium, Kriseman asked the audience to remember the city they woke up to the day he became mayor in 2014.

The exercise functioned effectively both as a list of Kriseman's accomplishments and a rebuke to his Republican predecessors. Here are some highlights of Kriseman's version of what he inherited:

• "A shuttered pier, surrounded by an ugly fence."

• "A city stuck in a standoff with its Major League Baseball team and no vision for the site they call home."

• "A city that had given up on building a new police station."

• "A city with its central park (Williams Park) serving as a bus depot."

• A city whose finances were so dire that Moody's Investment Services, a credit ratings agency, said it was "challenged."

Now, those problems have been addressed. Plus, the city has bike share, a pilot program ferry service, a climate action plan, a diversion program for law-breaking minors and a Healthy St. Pete initiative, Kriseman said.

One thing residents didn't wake up to in January 2014 was the city's sewage crisis, which has consumed much of the mayor's first term.

Kriseman devoted a considerable amount of his speech to the massive sewage dumps and spills.

"Good for him," said Foster, reached by phone after the speech. He said Kriseman was just launching his re-election campaign. "Don't look at the damage caused to the bay. Don't look at my right hand. Look at my left hand. Look at the shiny objects."

Baker didn't return a call for comment.

Kriseman touted his $304 million plan to fix a system soon to be under a state consent order and currently under investigation by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Kriseman acknowledged past mistakes and said finding a solution was a top priority.

"It is our responsibility. First and foremost, it is my responsibility," he said.

The sewage crisis presents a "chance to lead," Kriseman said and explained the problem within the larger context of rising sea levels and more severe weather associated with climate change. The city, he said, is at the forefront of sustainability planning and was recently recognized by a national accrediting body.

Kriseman "hit all the right points" in his address, especially with pairing repairing the city's infrastructure with action on climate change, City Council chairwoman Darden Rice said.

The mayor pointed out his attention to crime and poverty has resulted in rapidly decreasing poverty rates in Midtown and other poor areas. The city's violent crime rate is at a six-year low and no teen has been murdered or committed a murder since the initiatives "Not My Son" and "My Brother's and Sister's Keeper" began last year, he said.

The mayor also vowed to build a new pier by the end of next year that would make the city proud, although his remarks were met with somewhat tepid applause and sounded as much a plea than a promise.

"It will be worth it, St. Pete," Kriseman said of the $66 million project with a price tag that has increased while its progress has lagged. "It will be worth our time and money."

Kriseman also proudly said he used the ride-sharing service Uber to get to the Palladium, a technically illegal action under the city's ordinance unless a driver voluntarily goes through existing application and screens.

The mayor has directed police to stop enforcing the law while the city tries to work out an agreement with the ride-sharing and taxi industries, which has stalled for months.

Kriseman spokesman Ben Kirby said Kriseman hadn't broken the law by using Uber, but the driver would have if she wasn't properly licensed and screened.

Kriseman said his Uber stance is part of his larger vision.

"We are not afraid to take bold action or to make mistakes. We will make them and we will learn from them."

Contact Charlie Frago at cfrago@tampabay.com or (727)893-8459. Follow@CharlieFrago.