Guide to Inauguration Day as Trump become's 45th U.S. president

Buttons for sale are posted ahead of Friday's inauguration of Donald Trump in Washington. [Associated Press]

WASHINGTON — Donald Trump will take the oath of office outside the U.S. Capitol on Friday to become the 45th president of the United States. Expect plenty of pomp and a good deal of protest, too, as hundreds of thousands of people descend on Washington to mark the occasion.

Here is a guide to the festivities, demonstrations and much more.

Schedule

11:30 a.m. Friday — Swearing-in Ceremony. U.S. officials and other dignitaries gather on the west front of the Capitol as the official inauguration ceremony begins. Chief Justice John Roberts will administer the oath of office around noon. Trump will then deliver his inaugural address.

Afternoon — The Parade. After reviewing the U.S. armed forces, Trump and Vice President Mike Pence will lead the inaugural parade from the Capitol down Pennsylvania Avenue, with thousands of military personnel representing each branch participating.

7 p.m. and on — Inaugural Balls. There will be two official inaugural balls on separate floors of the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, and the Armed Services Ball, which will be at the National Building Museum. Trump is expected to make remarks and take to the dance floor at all three.

10 a.m. Saturday — National Prayer Service. The Washington National Cathedral will host the traditional prayer service for Trump and Pence to begin their terms in prayer and reflection. The service marks the end of the official inaugural schedule.

Security

A well-armed security bubble will encircle much of downtown Washington by Inauguration Day, as almost 30,000 local, state and federal officials work to ensure that the transfer of power goes off without a hitch.

The authorities will begin enforcing a soft and a hard perimeter in central Washington in the early hours of Friday morning, and other road closings around the region will follow. Only local vehicles will be allowed within the soft perimeter. No civilian vehicles will be able to pass inside the hard perimeter, where federal security forces will also be screening anyone hoping to enter by foot.

To assure security, many items, including backpacks and posters, will be prohibited on the Capitol grounds, along the parade route and at the inaugural balls. The National Park Service decided Thursday to allow small umbrellas onto the National Mall and parade route because of rain in the forecast.

Swearing-In

• The official swearing-in ceremony is scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. on the west front of the Capitol overlooking the Mall. Most of the nation's dignitaries will be on hand, including Trump's presidential opponent, Hillary Clinton, and her husband, former President Bill Clinton.

• Jackie Evancho, a 16-year-old singer best known from America's Got Talent, will perform the national anthem. And six religious leaders chosen by Trump will offer blessings.

• As Roberts administers the oath of office, Trump is planning to rest his hand on two Bibles: his childhood Bible and the Lincoln Bible, which Obama also used.

• Trump will recite the 35 words mandated by the Constitution:

"I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will faithfully execute the office of president of the United States, and will to the best of my ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States."

• Trump will then deliver his inaugural address, which has been a subject of much speculation.

Protests

Protesters are not unusual at an inauguration, but Trump's is expected to attract many more than usual. Law enforcement officials said they were expecting 99 groups to carry out demonstrations of all sorts over the inaugural period, including 63 on Friday.

The largest event by far will be the Women's March on Washington, which is Saturday and is expected to attract several hundred thousand people. Beginning with a rally at 10 a.m. at Independence Avenue and Third Street Southwest, near the Capitol, the march is intended to raise awareness about a variety of social issues.

Other protests will be scattered throughout the city. Two of the largest are Inaugurate the Resistance and #DisruptJ20.

Weather Forecast

Cloudy with a good chance of rain. Temperatures in Washington are expected to rise into the mid- to high-40s Friday, but the National Weather Service has put the chance of precipitation at 90 percent for daytime hours. The best chance for steady showers should come between the late morning and early afternoon hours, when Trump will take the oath of office. Small umbrellas will be permitted on the mall.