All Eyes photo gallery: Inauguration Day 2017

President Donald Trump waves after being sworn in as the 45th president of the United States during the 58th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) DCDP154

One of the most heated and controversial presidential elections in U.S. history comes to a climax on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. Follow the festivities as Donald Trump takes the oath of office and officially becomes the 45th President of the United States.

AP Photo/Matt Rourke Donald Trump is sworn in as the 45th president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts as Melania Trump looks on during the 58th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.

Olivier Douliery/Abaca Press/TNS People gather on the National Mall to attend the 58th Presidential Inauguration on Jan. 20, 2017 in Washington, D.C.

AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster Members of the Mormon Tabernacle Choir sit in the rain waiting for the swearing in of Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States to begin during the 58th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. Friday, Jan. 20, 2017

Photo by Kevin Dietsch-Pool/Getty Images President Barack Obama (R) gives Michelle Obama a kiss as they wait for President-elect Donald Trump and wife Melania at the White House before the inauguration on January 20, 2017 in Washington, D.C. Trump becomes the 45th President of the United States.

AP Photo/Cliff Owen The Presidential motorcade drives on Pennsylvania Avenue to the Capitol for the Inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington.

AP Photo/Matt Rourke Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks to Former President George W. Bush and his wife Laura before the 58th Presidential Inauguration for President-elect Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.

AP Photo/Patrick Semansky President-elect Donald Trump's wife Melania Trump adjusts Barron Trump's tie before the 58th Presidential Inauguration for President-elect Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.

Saul Loeb/Pool Photo via AP Melania Trump arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, for the presidential inauguration of her husband, Donald Trump.

Photo by Kevin Dietsch-Pool/Getty Images President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama welcome President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania to the White House prior to the inauguration in Washington, D.C. on January 20, 2017. Later today Donald Trump will be sworn-in as the 45th President.

AP Photo/Matt Rourke President Barack Obama looks back at his wife Michelle during the 58th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol for President-elect Donald Trump in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.

Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts kisses Laura Bush while Justices Anthony Kennedy and Clarence Thomas greet former president George W. Bush on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. In today's inauguration ceremony Donald J. Trump becomes the 45th president of the United States.

Doug Mills/The New York Times President-elect Donald Trump arrives at the start of his inauguration as the nation's 45th president at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Jan. 20, 2017.

Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images Guests sit on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. In today's inauguration ceremony Donald J. Trump becomes the 45th president of the United States.

AP Photo/Alex Brandon First lady Melania Trump stands with President Donald Trump as former President Barack Obama kisses the hand of his wife Michelle Obama, during a departure ceremony on the East Front of the U.S. Capitol, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017 in Washington.

AP Photo/Alex Brandon Former first lady Michelle Obama and first lady Melania Trump talk as President Donald Trump talks with former President Barack Obama during a departure ceremony on the East Front of the U.S. Capitol, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017 in Washington

Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times/TNS Marine One, carrying outgoing President Barack Obama and outgoing First Lady Michelle Obama, takes off from the capitol after Donald J.Trump's inauguration as the 45th President of The United States on Jan. 20, 2017 in Washington, D.C.

Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images First Lady Melania Trump, President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and Karen Pence wave goodbye to Barack and Michelle Obama on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. In today's inauguration ceremony Donald J. Trump becomes the 45th president of the United States.

AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana Demonstrators line up in a security checkpoint, to enter to see the parade, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, during the inauguration of President Donald Trump in Washington.

Win McNamee/Pool Photo via AP The Bibles for the presidential inauguration are carried onto the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington, for Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony as the 45th president of the United States.

Saul Loeb/Pool Photo via AP President Donald Trump celebrates after his speech during the presidential inauguration on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.

Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images President Donald Trump delivers his inaugural address on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. In today's inauguration ceremony Donald J. Trump becomes the 45th president of the United States.

Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images President Donald Trump delivers his inaugural address on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. In today's inauguration ceremony Donald J. Trump becomes the 45th president of the United States.

CHARLIE KAIJO | Times Chief Justice John G. Roberts swears in President Elect Donald Trump at the 58th Presidential Inauguration for President Elect Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C. On Friday, January 20, 2017.

CHARLIE KAIJO | Times Attendees watch President Donald Trump speak at the 58th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C. On Friday, January 20, 2017. Elfreda Koo Robinson (right) has been. Permanent resident of the U.S. Since 2010. She said watching the inauguration reminded her of Ghana's democracy. Her home country in Ghana had peaceful transitions in leadership but she said many countries in Africa do not.

CHARLIE KAIJO | Times Police fire tear gas into a crowd of protestors on K Street near 13th Street in Metro Center in Washington D.C. following President Donald Trump's inauguration on January 20, 2017

CHARLIE KAIJO | Times A protestor raids water bottles out of a limousine on K Street near 13th Street in Metro Center in Washington D.C. following President Donald Trump's inauguration on January 20, 2017

AP Photo/Evan Vucci, Pool President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump walk along the inauguration day parade route on Pennsylvania Avenue after he was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington.

AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais Talladega College Band from Talladega, Ala., march during the 58th Presidential Inauguration parade for President Donald Trump in Washington. Friday, Jan. 20, 2017

Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images Police and demonstrators clash in downtown Washington after a limo was set on fire following the inauguration of President Donald Trump on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Washington and the entire world have watched the transfer of the United States presidency from Barack Obama to Donald Trump, the 45th president.

Bryan Thomas/The New York Times Barron Trump, the president's youngest son, looks out a limousine window during the inaugural parade in Washington, Jan. 20, 2017.

AP Photo/Patrick Semansky President-elect Donald Trump waits to stop out onto the portico for his Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.

CHARLIE KAIJO | Times Protestors against President Elect Donald Trump convene south of City Center as Police monitor in downtown Washington D.C., hours before his inauguration on Thursday, January 19, 2017.

CHARLIE KAIJO | Times Protestors against President Elect Donald Trump convene south of City Center in downtown Washington D.C., hours before his inauguration on Thursday, January 19, 2017.

CHARLIE KAIJO | Times Toby Keith performs at the grounds of the Lincoln Memorial at a free Trump concert in Washington D.C., on Thursday, January 19, 2017.

CHARLIE KAIJO | Times Brandon Maly, 17, of Tampa and Dan Schramik of St. Petersburg, Fla. react to Donald Trump's appearance at a free concert on the grounds of the Lincoln Memorial and the Reflecting Pool on Thursday, January 19, 2017. Schramik was a co-chair to the Hillsborough County Donald Trump campaign and Brandon was an active participant in campaigning. Dan and Amy have been married for 48 years. This was the first time to get involved in a campaign. Maly is a senior at King High School in Tampa.

CHARLIE KAIJO | Times A protestor who preferred to remain nameless yells at a march against President Elect Donald Trump in Washington D.C., on Thursday, January 19, 2017.

CHARLIE KAIJO | Times Adria Patterson, 14, of Washington D.C. and Jack Kerdasha, 16, of Atlanta GA speak to reporters at Lafayette Park outside of the White House in Washington D.C on Thursday, January 19, 2017. Kerdasha who supports Trump said he admired his business acumen but warned that he should keep his campaign promises if he wants to get re-elected. Patterson said, "He has a lot of daughters. Just to know you would call someone a pig, what if I could be one of those people he was talking about? He just put their business out there like that."