At Trump Tower, a carnival of tourists, protesters, police

NEW YORK

It was her 55th birthday and Kathy McCourry boarded a 5:30 a.m. train in Baltimore, off to New York for a celebration amid the glass, gold and marble of the city's new landmark — Trump Tower.

"I love Donald Trump. This is awesome," said McCourry, a Democrat, hoping to see the president-elect yet willing to settle for a ride down the escalator that marked the beginning of his odyssey.

On Fifth Avenue, between 56th and 57th streets, in the heart of Manhattan, in a skyscraper that once drew Gucci shoppers but now struggles with demand for $30 Make America Great Again hats, the Trump show goes on.

Above the lobby, where tourists are herded behind one red velvet rope line and reporters another, Trump has been filling out his administration, summoning job candidates Apprentice style and holding meetings with figures as different as Kanye West, Bill Gates and Florida Gov. Rick Scott.

The gold-plated elevator doors have become iconic, gateways to the surreal, each DING prompting the crowd to snap to attention.

"Is this where Kanye came out?" a young man in a Houston Astros cap asked reporters on a recent morning.

For decades Trump Tower has served as the base for Trump's business empire and his primary residence. He has made clear he will maintain a presence here as president, a White House North where his wife, Melania, will remain for the time being with their 10-year-old son, Barron. (The White House South is Trump's Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, where he is now for Christmas.)

A carnival has overtaken what was a corridor for the well-heeled, a noisy jumble of selfie-snappers, protesters and police. "Is he here?" the street people ask. Yes or no, the crowds come.

Mayor Bill de Blasio is demanding the federal government cough up $35 million for security costs that New York City will have incurred by the time of Trump's inaugural. The Secret Service is moving in.

"It's such bulls- - -," fumed Star Jay, who works nearby at Barneys and on a recent afternoon was trying to navigate the thicket of metal barricades, heavily armed police and spectators.

Like most denizens of this liberal city, Jay, 26, did not vote for Trump and when asked to stand for a photograph in front of the building, she extended a middle finger, grinning.

"Of course, I don't support him but I'm going to give him a chance to see what he can do for us," she said. "I mean, Kanye was talking to him about racial inequality." (Trump said they discussed "life.")

Across the street, TV news cameras are assembled and tourists press against the barricades to gawk — "I think he's on MSNBC" — and take pictures.

"We're Canadian and we just find it hilarious," said Denyse Karn, 53, of Toronto, who stopped with a friend en route to the MoMA Design Store. She turned serious, deeming Trump's populist rise a threat.

"It's a good wake-up call. We have to be careful it doesn't happen in Canada."

Onix Dobarganes, a 34-year-old jewelry designer from Miami, came by to pay homage. "He's a really tough person and that appealed to me. I've read his books and as a businessperson see eye-to-eye with him."

A few feet away, a commotion was brewing. "Stop harassing me," a woman with a protest sign reading "Not my president" shouted at a police officer.

"I'm not the problem; Donald Trump is the problem."

For the less adventurous, the New York Post suggests taking in the scene from the third-floor restaurant atop the Armani boutique across the street. "You'll feast on all the drama below without getting trampled, arrested or called names by pro- or anti-Donald hecklers."

• • •

Police try to keep the crowd flowing so as to not choke off the entrances to Abercrombie & Fitch, Prada and other retailers hurt by the commotion. In an earnings report, Tiffany & Co., whose flagship is next door to Trump Tower, dryly noted "the impact of recent election-related activity."

"It's a problem, man," said Fernando Garcia, who makes Cubans at Tina's on 56th Street, which has been partly blocked off for a makeshift NYPD mobile command center. The shop used to sell 400 of the $8.45 sandwiches daily, but that's down to about 250.

"Not being a New Yorker, I don't care. He's got to set up someplace," said Sara Schauer, 75, a supporter from Virginia Beach who directed her rickshaw driver to reroute a jaunt through Central Park to Trump Tower.

"I said, 'I've got to see this!' "

Nayri Tejada, who works in a law office down the block, shrugged. "It's just part of being in the city and now he's made us even more famous," she said, pausing from taking a selfie in front of the building.

She sent the photo to her daughters, whom she brought into the voting booth on Election Day and pretended to cast a ballot for Trump. "I am a woman. I am both black and Hispanic. And to them it was like, 'Oh my god, what are you doing?' "

"The country spoke and it is what it is," said Tejada, who supported Hillary Clinton. "He's now the elected president, so let's stand together. I'm here to send him good vibes."

No such allowances from Tom LeClair, who every day since the election has taken the N train from Brooklyn to stand for four or five hours outside Trump Tower. The former college professor wore a cardboard sign around his neck denouncing Trump's Cabinet picks.

"I want all the foreign tourists to know that we're still a republic of free speech. With citizens, I want to keep them angry, remind them that rage beats hate," LeClair said.

About 95 percent of the people who comment are supportive, he said. The rest throw an insult over their shoulder — "Why don't you leave the country" or "Get a job."

"This is my job," LeClair responds. "I'm protecting your First Amendment rights."

Police have set up a designated protest spot on Fifth Avenue and despite 24-degree weather last week, 25 people were marching in a circle and carrying signs that read "Trump there is blood on your tweets" and "Stop legitimizing a fascist." One sign had Trump's face superimposed on wrinkly buttocks — "Impeach that a--!"

• • •

"Kellyanne. Kellyanne."

Inside Trump Tower, past airport-style bag screening machines, reporters jump up from black metal benches and try to get the attention of Kellyanne Conway, Trump's senior adviser. She ignores them and the golden elevator door closes.

"Anyone, who did she hug? Who did she hug?"

"Who was that? No one? Well, then it was nobody."

A gaggle of reporters sit behind the rope all day, keeping tabs on the people going to see Trump and his transition staff. It's a tedious job that requires teamwork, and Google image searches. Reporters have been promised a briefing room but it has yet to open and Trump's accessibility has been virtually nonexistent.

"Mr. Ross, will you come over and talk to us?" a reporter shouts to Wilbur Ross, a billionaire Palm Beach neighbor of Trump's who has been picked as commerce secretary.

Ross, 79, smiles and waves but does not come over. A half hour later, Newt Gingrich walks out of the elevator, smiles and ambles away.

The building is open to the public from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., so Trump critics shuffle in with the fans. A small group carries signs demanding Trump put his business assets in a blind trust but security hurries them along.

Trump has come down a few times, apparently pleased with the spectacle. "We're talking about a lot of things to a lot of people. We have a lot of people coming up," he told reporters on Dec. 6. "Great group of people. Doing very well."

He bought the original 11-story building in 1979 and by 1983 had finished the skyscraper, deeming it "one of Manhattan's most iconic buildings." It is carved up for condominiums, offices (his are on the 26th floor) and retail shops. In 2004, The Apprentice began shooting here.

Trump can't keep the public out because of a deal he struck with the city in order to build higher than ordinances allowed. He claims the tower is 68 stories, 10 more than the official count, factoring in high ceilings and satisfying his craving to be the biggest and the best.

It takes 22 seconds to ride down the escalator that Trump made famous with his presidential announcement on June 16, 2015, notable for its condemnation of Mexican immigrants and vow to build The Wall.

Almost no one took him serious. "Clown runs for prez," was the next morning's headline in the Daily News.

The escalator is now a slice of presidential history, and Trump reveled in the moment during a "thank you" rally last week in Mobile, Ala.

The downstairs holds a cafe and Trump store.

Cal Wenzel, 73, of Calgary, Alberta, walked away with two Trump neckties for $100.

"It was a hell of a deal," he said.

Hours later, Trump was leaving for a rally in Pennsylvania. New York's bustling streets were shut down for his motorcade and people gathered on the sidewalks, taking photos and waving.

"A group of older ladies initially waved at the motorcade and then held up their middle fingers," read the press pool report. "It was unclear who it was directed at though."