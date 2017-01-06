Doesn't Donald Trump have more important things to do than tweet Arnold Schwarzenegger?

Arnold Schwarzenegger is the latest victim of a Donald Trump Twitter attack. The president-elect took time Friday to note that the "Terminator" star was "swamped" in his "Celebrity Apprentice" debut " by comparison to the ratings machine, DJT." Here, Schwarzenegger, center, poses with Patrick Knapp Schwarzenegger and Tyra Banks in the boardroom of "The New Celebrity Apprentice," in Los Angeles. [Luis Trinh | NBC via AP]

President-elect Donald Trump began his day tweeting about the "Great Wall" he plans to build on the Mexican border, but less than an hour later he took a poke at Arnold Schwarzenegger.

The former California governor is the new host for Trump's old show The Celebrity Apprentice, and the new season debuted Monday.

Trump was not impressed with Schwarzenegger's ratings.

"Wow, the ratings are in and Arnold Schwarzenegger got "swamped" (or destroyed) by comparison to the ratings machine, DJT. So much for.... being a movie star-and that was season 1 compared to season 14. Now compare him to my season 1. But who cares, he supported Kasich & Hillary," Trump tweeted a little after 7:30 a.m.

Monday's show was watched by 4.9 million viewers. Trump's Jan. 4, 2004, debut on the reality show drew 18.49 million viewers. However, television shows almost always fade in popularity with time, and live viewership in general is down in an on-demand world with the 6.5 million viewers who tuned in to Trump's season premiere in 2015.

About two and a half hours after Trump's tweets, Schwarzenegger responded with his own tweets: "I wish you the best of luck and I hope you'll work for ALL of the American people as aggressively as you worked for your ratings. ... There's nothing more important than the people's work, @realDonaldTrump."

Information from the Associated Press was included in this report.