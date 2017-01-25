Dreamers will be discussed this evening at Leto High

TAMPA — Experts on immigration will gather at Town 'N Country's Leto High School Wednesday evening to discuss U.S. policy that could affect young people known as "dreamers."

The program includes U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor, Hillsborough School Board member Susan Valdes and Lydia Medrano of the League of United Latin American Citizens.

The American Immigration Council estimates there are 1.8 million residents who, although lacking legal immigration status, were brought to the United States as young children.

In 2012, President Obama granted the dreamers a reprieve from deportation through executive action.

But President Trump has vowed to terminate a number of Obama actions, including the one affecting the dreamers.

The town hall meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the auditorium at Leto, a school that is 74 percent Hispanic with a large immigrant population.

Leto is at 4409 W. Sligh Ave. in Tampa.