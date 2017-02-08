GOP statesmen propose replacing Obama's climate plans with carbon tax

James Baker, a former secretary of State in the first Bush administration, and other Republican elders statesmen are lending their voice to calls for a tax on carbon pollution from fossil fuels. [ New York Times]

WASHINGTON — Representatives from a coalition of veteran Republican officials — including five who have either served as treasury secretary or as chairs of the Council of Economic Advisers — met Wednesday with White House officials to discuss the prospect of imposing a national carbon tax, rather than using federal regulations, to address climate change.

The newly formed Climate Leadership Council — which includes James Baker, Henry Paulson, George Shultz, Marty Feldstein and Greg Mankiw — is proposing elimination of nearly all of the Obama administration's climate policies in exchange for a rising carbon tax that starts at $40 per ton, and is returned in the form of a quarterly check from the Social Security Administration to every American.

"I really don't know the extent to which it is manmade, and I don't think anybody can tell you with certainty that it's all manmade," Baker said in an interview with the Washington Post. However, he also said, "the risk is sufficiently strong that we need an insurance policy and this is a damn good insurance policy."

Despite the group's impeccable Republican credentials — Baker, Paulson and Schultz served as treasury secretaries, and Feldstein and Mankiw as CEA chairs under GOP presidents — the proposal faces long odds.

Many congressional Republicans are adamantly against a tax increase of any kind, and President Donald Trump repeatedly emphasized he is far more interested in promoting the extraction of fossil fuels in the United States than curbing the nation's carbon emissions.

A proposed carbon tax also failed recently in a ballot initiative in Washington state, in part because it divided the left - with many liberals wanting to use any revenue to invest in clean energy and other social causes rather than to return it to the public.

Baker and his colleagues met Wednesday with Gary Cohn, the head of Trump's National Economic Council, as well as speaking more briefly with White House chief of staff Reince Priebus and counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway.

A White House official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss private deliberations, said in an email it would be premature to conclude that the administration was embracing the idea of a carbon tax.

"Secretary Baker is obviously a distinguished public servant with a wealth of experience," the official said. "This morning is one of many listening meetings the administration is having with experts on a variety of issues and does not represent any eventual policy decision one way or the other."

The vice president's spokesman, Marc Lotter, said in an email that Baker had requested the meeting over the weekend when they ran into each other "at the Super Bowl on Sunday. The Secretary mentioned going to the White House and the Vice President asked him to pop by his office while he is here."

As for how the idea would be received politically, Baker said, "I have no idea but it is a good proposal, it's simple, it's conservative, it's free market, it's limited government."

Other supporters of the group's proposal include Ted Halstead, who founded the Climate Leadership Council and previously the New America Foundation, Rob Walton, the former chairman of the board of Walmart, and Thomas Stevenson, a U.S. ambassador to Portugal under George W. Bush.

The revenue-neutral "carbon fee and dividend" idea, as it is sometimes called, has been popular among economists, including conservative ones, for years. It has also been strongly embraced by some leading climate scientists, such as former NASA researcher James Hansen, and such advocacy groups as Citizens' Climate Lobby. But never before have major Republican statesmen from past administrations aligned behind it as publicly as they're doing now.

Baker and his colleagues estimate that the average family of four would receive $2,000 annually in dividends from the fee if it starts at $40 per ton - hard to see why that wouldn't be popular - and as the tax rises, so would their dividends. This would naturally create a constituency for ever-tougher climate change action.

They also assert that the proposal would be fundamentally progressive, because everyone would receive the same amount of revenue from the tax regardless of their income level, meaning that as a percentage, the new source of income would make much more of a difference for poorer people than for wealthier ones.

Finally, they suggest it's a needed compromise. "We have a regulatory left and a deregulatory right that are far, far apart," said Mankiw. "Both should acknowledge they're not going to have control forever."

As soon as the plan was hatched, it got a tweet endorsement from Mitt Romney:

"Thought-provoking plan from highly respected conservatives to both strengthen the economy & confront climate risks: http://www.clcouncil.org."

Among Trump administration leaders, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is also familiar with and supportive of a carbon tax, which he championed at ExxonMobil. In general, however, Trump's Cabinet appointees have been largely noncommittal about the issue of climate change and its human causation, seeming more to try to deflect on the topic than to seek some big idea to break the political logjam over it.

Meanwhile, at agencies such as the Environmental Protection Agency and the Energy Department, Trump transition teams have brimmed with conservative think tank personas who have a history of questioning the science of climate change and standing up for fossil fuels.

Another problem for taxing carbon, meanwhile, is how it would affect the carbon-intensive coal industry, which Trump spoke out on behalf of during his campaign. Halstead admits coal would fare poorly under the plan — although as the carbon tax rises over time, he noted, it would eventually be beneficial to the economics of carbon capture and storage technology.

The new idea is quintessentially conservative, the group argues, because it would not increase the size of government - revenue would go to the public instead of to new government programs - but, by canceling out President Obama's climate regulatory moves, it would reduce it.

"This ticks every one of their boxes, it is pro growth, pro competition, pro jobs, deregulatory, and it will help the working class voters that Trump promised to help," said Halstead.

However, responding to the proposal Wednesday, the Natural Resources Defense Council, a leading environmental group, said it would not support a regulatory rollback in exchange for a carbon tax, underscoring the difficult politics behind the idea. "Putting a price on carbon could be an important part of a comprehensive program. It can't do the job alone, though, and is not a replacement for carbon limits under our current laws," said Rhea Suh, the group's president, in a statement.

An even deeper question is whether the current White House is up for big, wonky crossover ideas - especially when recent polling suggests that only a small fraction of Trump voters even believe in human-caused climate change.

Still, Baker said, the idea "gives Republicans a seat at the table on an important issue and does so in keeping with Republican principles."