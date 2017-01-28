U.S. judge bars deportations under Trump travel ban (w/video)

A federal judge issued an emergency order Saturday night temporarily barring the U.S. from deporting people from nations subject to President Donald Trump's travel ban, saying travelers who had been detained had a strong argument that their legal rights had been violated.

U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly in New York issued the emergency order after lawyers for the American Civil Liberties Union filed a court petition on behalf of people from seven predominantly Muslim nations who were detained at airports across the country as the ban took effect.

The judge's order affected only a portion of Trump's executive action. As the decision was announced, cheers broke out in crowds of demonstrators who had gathered at American airports and outside the Brooklyn courthouse where the ruling was issued.

The order barred U.S. border agents from removing anyone who arrived in the U.S. with a valid visa from Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen. It also covered anyone with an approved refugee application.

It was unclear how quickly the judge's order might affect people in detention, or whether it would allow others to resume flying.

"Realistically, we don't even know if people are going to be allowed onto the planes," said ACLU lawyer Lee Gelernt. "This order would protect people who they allow to come here and reach U.S. soil."

Under Trump's order, it had appeared that an untold number of foreign-born U.S. residents now traveling outside the U.S. could be stuck overseas for at least 90 days even though they held permanent residency "green cards" or other visas. However, an official with the Department of Homeland Security said Saturday night that no green-card holders from the seven countries cited in Trump's order had been prevented from entering the U.S.

Some foreign nationals who were allowed to board flights before the order was signed Friday had been detained at U.S. airports, told they were no longer welcome. The DHS official who briefed reporters by phone said 109 people who were in transit on airplanes had been denied entry and 173 had not been allowed to get on their planes overseas.

In her three-page order, Donnelly wrote that without the stay "there will be substantial and irreparable injury to refugees, visa-holders and other individuals from nations subject to the Jan. 27, 2017, executive order."

Trump billed his sweeping executive order as a necessary step to stop "radical Islamic terrorists" from coming to the U.S. It included a 90-day ban on travel to the U.S. by citizens of Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia or Yemen and a 120-day suspension of the U.S. refugee program.

Trump's order singled out Syrians for the most aggressive ban, indefinitely blocking entry for anyone from that country, including those fleeing civil war.

The directive did not do anything to prevent attacks from homegrown extremists who were already in America, a primary concern of federal law enforcement officials. It also omitted Saudi Arabia, home to most of the Sept. 11 hijackers.

As a candidate, Trump pledged to temporarily ban Muslims from coming to the United States, then said he would implement "extreme vetting" for people from countries with significant terror concerns. He said Saturday the order is "not a Muslim ban."

"It's working out very nicely," Trump said of the implementation of his order. "We're going to have a very, very strict ban and we're going to have extreme vetting, which we should have had in this country for many years."

The order sparked protests at several of the nation's international airports, including New York's Kennedy and Chicago's O'Hare and facilities in Minneapolis and Dallas-Forth Worth. In San Francisco, hundreds blocked the street outside the arrival area of the international terminal. Several dozen demonstrated at the airport in Portland, Ore., briefly disrupting light rail service while hoisting signs that read "Portland Coffee Is From Yemen" and chanting anti-Trump slogans.

Scattered protests broke out late Saturday in Tampa Bay as well.

About three dozen protesters assembled at the corner of Kennedy and West Shore boulevards in Tampa, chanting and holding signs saying, "Muslims are welcome here," "Love trumps hate," and "I was a stranger and you welcomed me."

"I'm disgusted with what my country is doing," said Megan McKenzie, 26, a University of South Florida student. "Turning people away is so un-American."

As of 9 p.m. Saturday, there were no reports of any related arrests.

A number of protesters also showed up at Tampa International Airport in the Red departure area, airport police confirmed, but declined further comment. The group dispersed without incident.

Tampa International Airport does not have any regularly scheduled direct flights to any of the seven countries under the ban and a spokeswoman indicated there were no affected passengers.

Greg Chin, a spokesman for the Miami-Dade Aviation Department, said he had not heard of any passengers at Miami International Airport who were affected by the ban.

The measures triggered harsh reactions from not only Democrats and others who typically advocate for immigrants, but also key sectors of the U.S. business community. Leading technology companies recalled scores of overseas employees and sharply criticized the president. Canada announced it would accept asylum applications from U.S. green-card holders.

Former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton took to Twitter to share her thoughts Saturday. "I stand with the people gathered across the country tonight defending our values & our Constitution. This is not who we are," she wrote.

Though several congressional Republicans denounced the order, the vast majority remained silent and a few voiced crucial support — including, most prominently, House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., who had rejected Trump's anti-Muslim proposals during the campaign. "This is not a religious test, and it is not a ban on people of any religion," Ryan said Saturday. "This order does not affect the vast majority of Muslims in the world."

Amid widespread confusion on Saturday about how the order will be enforced, some administration officials acknowledged that its rollout had been chaotic. Officials tried to reassure travelers and their families, pointing out that green-card holders in the United States will not be affected and noting that the Department of Homeland Security is allowed to grant waivers to those individuals and others deemed to not pose a security threat. It can take years for someone to become a green-card holder, or lawful permanent resident authorized to permanently live and work in the country.

If you've been living in the United States for 15 years and you own a business and your family is here, will you be granted a waiver? The assumption is yes, but that is still being worked out, the Washington Post reported, speaking to one federal official who could not be more specific because details remained so cloudy. A senior White House official later said that waivers will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis and that green-card holders in the United States will have to meet with a consular officer before leaving the country.

Hameed Khalid Darweesh, one of the men detained at Kennedy airport in New York, was released Saturday afternoon without explanation from federal officials. "This is the humanity, this is the soul of America," he told reporters. "This is what pushed me to move, to leave my country and come here. … America is the land of freedom — the land of freedom, the land of the right."

Information from the Washington Post and Times staff writers Josh Solomon and Howard Altman contributed to this report.