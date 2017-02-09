Jeff Sessions sworn in as U.S. attorney general

President Donald Trump watches as Jeff Sessions is sworn-in as the new U.S. Attorney General by Vice President Mike Pence in the Oval Office on Thursday. Trump also signed three executive orders immediately after the swearing in ceremony. Also pictured is Sessions's wife, Mary (2nd L), holding the bible. [Win McNamee | Getty Images]

WASHINGTON — Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions has been sworn in as President Donald Trump's attorney general.

During an Oval Office ceremony, Trump called Sessions a man of integrity and principle, and someone who has devoted his life to the cause of justice.

Sessions was sworn in the morning after the Senate confirmed his nomination following a contentious confirmation process. The Alabama lawmaker resigned his Senate seat shortly after his colleagues approved him on a 52-47 vote that broke largely along partisan lines.

Sessions was the first sitting U.S. senator to endorse Trump. He faced criticism from Democrats over his record on civil rights and immigration.

Republicans lauded his four decades of public service and his commitment to fairness and the rule of law.

Trump also signed three executive actions related to criminal justice, including an order to have the Justice Department and the Department of Homeland Security tackle "criminal cartels" that have spread across the nation.

Trump announced the executive actions during the swearing-in ceremony for Sessions.

Trump says the plan will attempt to break the backs of criminal cartels. He's also asking for a task force to reduce violent crime in America and a plan to stop violent crimes against law enforcement officers. He calls it a "shame" what has happened to "truly great" law enforcement officers.