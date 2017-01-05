On Friday, Trump to get classified intelligence related to Russian hacking

On Thursday, President Barack Obama received a classified intelligence briefing on the intelligence community's findings related to Russian hacking and the presidential election. On Friday, President-elect Donald Trump will receive the same intelligence from the directors of the FBI and CIA. An unclassified report will be released to the public next week.

James Clapper, the director of national intelligence, appeared before the Senate Armed Services Committee on Thursday and said, "our assessment now is even more resolute" that the Russians carried out the an attack on the presidential election.

The hacking was only one part of the Russian endeavor, which also included the dissemination of "classical propaganda, disinformation, fake news," Clapper said.

Trump has criticized the findings of the intelligence community and even seemed to back WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange's contention that Russia did not provide him with hacked Democratic emails.

But in new tweets early Thursday, Trump backed away from Assange. Trump blamed the "dishonest media" for portraying him as agreeing with Wikileaks founder, whose organization has been under criminal investigation for its role in classified information leaks. "The media lies to make it look like I am against 'Intelligence' when in fact I am a big fan!" Trump wrote.

In fact, Trump has been dismissive about the certainty of the intelligence community's assessment of Russian hacking with a reminder of past failures, specifically their reporting on the presence of weapons of mass destruction in Iraq in the lead-up to the war.

Since then, Trump has derided the intelligence profession on Twitter, which has been widely reported by the Associated Press and other news organizations.

Obama struck back at Moscow in late December with penalties aimed at Russia's leading spy agencies, the GRU and FSB, that the United States said were involved. The GRU is Russia's military intelligence agency. The FSB is the main successor to the Soviet-era KGB.

But Trump easily could rescind the sanctions. So far, he has publicly refused to accept the conclusion that Russia is responsible for the attacks. Trump this week escalated his criticism of U.S. intelligence professionals, such as Clapper, by tweeting, without evidence, that an upcoming briefing on the suspected Russian hacking had been delayed until Friday, and said, "perhaps more time needed to build a case. Very strange!"

Intelligence officials said there had been no delay.

The penalties imposed by Obama came after he pledged a "proportional" response to the hacking of the Democratic Party and presidential nominee Hillary Clinton's campaign chairman. Emails stolen during the campaign were released in the final weeks by WikiLeaks.