On Putin, Trump says U.S. isn't so innocent, causing a stir

President Donald Trump's professed admiration for his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, is again causing headaches for fellow Republicans and drawing fire from Democrats — but this time, with a twist.

When told the Russian leader is "a killer" during an interview, Trump said the United States has many of them.

"What do you think? Our country's so innocent?" he told Fox News Channel's Bill O'Reilly in a taped interview aired Sunday during Fox's Super Bowl pregame show.

When O'Reilly replied he doesn't know any government leaders who are killers, Trump said, "Take a look at what we've done, too. We've made a lot of mistakes" and referenced the Iraq war.

Vice President Mike Pence, asked in several talk-show appearances Sunday about the president's seeming comparison of officially sanctioned extrajudicial killings in Russia with unspecified U.S. actions, said Trump had merely intended to stress his desire to re-engage the Kremlin.

"I simply don't accept that there was any moral equivalency in the president's comments," Pence said on CBS' Face the Nation, casting the remarks instead as "an attempt to deal with the world as it is to start afresh with Russia."

Some congressional Republicans sought to distance themselves from Trump's apparent comparison. Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida said in a Twitter post: "We are not the same as Putin."

The Senate's top Republican, Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, also attacked Trump's statement.

"Putin's a former KGB agent. He's a thug. He was not elected in a way that most people would consider a credible election. The Russians annexed Crimea, invaded Ukraine and messed around in our elections. And no, I don't think there's any equivalency between the way the Russians conduct themselves and the way the United States does," McConnell told CNN's State of the Union.

House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., was similarly wary. "Speaker Ryan has consistently and frequently spoken out on Russia and Putin and made his opinions well known, including the need for continued sanctions," spokeswoman AshLee Strong said.

Democrats were harsher in their response.

"I really do resent that he would say something like that," said Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., also on ABC. She said she did not think there was any comparison to be made.

Trump has long expressed a wish for better ties with Moscow, praised Putin and signaled that U.S.-Russia relations could be in line for a makeover, even after U.S. intelligence agencies determined that Russia meddled in the 2016 U.S. presidential campaign to help Trump defeat Democrat Hillary Clinton. Putin has called Trump a "very bright and talented man."

During Putin's years in power, a number of prominent Russian opposition figures and journalists have been killed.

However, from his campaign days forward, Trump has spoken repeatedly of his hopes for a friendly relationship with Putin, prompting expressions of concern from some lawmakers and European leaders who fear he is not sufficiently mindful of Russia's bellicose moves in Ukraine.

Trump also spent the early days of his presidency feuding with the U.S. intelligence agencies over their assessment that Russian cyberattacks were intended to sway the American presidential election in his favor.

This was the first time since taking office, though, that Trump has used such language in defending Putin, whom he says he hopes to enlist as an ally in the fight against the jihadists of Islamic State.

Pence, on NBC's Meet the Press, did not directly answer whether he thought Trump had misspoken. He said it was important not to let "semantics" get in the way of exploring ways to work together with Russia.

Russia's harsh dealings with dissenters came under renewed scrutiny this week when a prominent Putin critic — U.S. green card holder Vladimir Kara-Murza, who lives in Virginia — showed symptoms of poisoning for the second time in two years during a visit to Moscow.

Rubio appeared to allude to that case in his Twitter post, asking when was the last time a Democratic political activist had been poisoned by the Republicans, or vice versa.

Also during the interview:

• O'Reilly asked Trump to back up his claims that 3 million to 5 million illegal votes were cast in the election. Trump asserted that immigrants in the U.S. illegally and dead people are on voter rolls.

There is no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the Nov. 8 election. Trump won the Electoral College vote but lost the popular vote by nearly 2.9 million votes to Hillary Clinton.

Trump recently announced on Twitter that he would call for a "major investigation" into voter fraud, but senior administration officials said last week that plans for Trump to take some type of executive action on the issue had been delayed.

Trump said in the Fox News interview that he will set up a commission to be headed by Pence and "we're going to look at it very, very carefully."

McConnell, meanwhile, said he saw no role for the federal government because states historically have handled voter fraud investigations.

• The president said California's consideration of legislation to create a statewide sanctuary for people living in the country illegally is "ridiculous" and suggested withholding federal funding as possible punishment.

• Trump said plans to enact a replacement for the Affordable Care Act could slip into next year.

"I would like to say by the end of the year, at least the rudiments, but we should have something within the year and the following year," Trump said.

Information from the Associated Press, Washington Post and Los Angeles Times (TNS) was used in this report.