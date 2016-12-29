Onetime leader of Tampa megachurch joins Trump inaugural team

Paula White (below) founded Without Walls International Church with her husband, Randy White, in 1991. The fast-growing church, which Randy White still leads, saw attendance drop dramatically after the couple divorced in 2007.

TAMPA — Paula White, who with her former husband once led one of the largest churches in Tampa, will participate in president-elect Donald Trump's swearing-in, his inaugural committee announced on Wednesday.

White, a former pastor at Without Walls International Church, was one of six faith leaders announced as participants in the Jan. 20 inaugural ceremony. Others include Cardinal Timothy Dolan, the Catholic Archbishop of New York, and the Rev. Franklin Graham, son of Christian evangelist Billy Graham.

White, now the senior pastor at New Destiny Christian Church in Apopka, near Orlando, has been a spiritual advisor to Trump for years.

She and her then-husband, Randy White, founded Without Walls in 1991 and by the 2000s built it into one of the fastest growing churches in the southeast. At its peak, the church claimed more than 20,000 members.

The telegenic couple became millionaires leading a congregation that included sports figures and other celebrities. Services included aggressive appeals for donations. They preached a form of prosperity gospel, presenting their wealth as evidence of their adherence to the doctrines they taught.

Half of the church's congregation left after the couple divorced in 2007. That same year Without Walls and a handful of other megachurches were the subject of a senate inquiry into their finances, though it lead to no findings of wrongdoing.

In 2014, the church was forced to sell off its properties on W Columbus Drive near Raymond James Stadium and in Lakeland after landing in bankruptcy court facing $29 million in debt.