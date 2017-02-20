Pedophilia comments cost Yiannopoulos CPAC role and book deal

FILE - In this Jan. 25, 2017, file photo, Milo Yiannopoulos speaks on campus in the Mathematics building at the University of Colorado in Boulder, Colo. Right-wing provocateur Yiannopoulos was trying to clarify past comments on relationships between boys and older men after a conservative site posted a collection of edited video clips that set social media abuzz. After the polarizing Breitbart News editor was invited this weekend to speak at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference sparked a backlash, the Reagan Battalion tweeted video clips Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017 in which Yiannopoulos discusses Jews, sexual consent, statutory rape, child abuse and homosexuality. (Jeremy Papasso/Daily Camera via AP, File) TKTT802

WASHINGTON — Milo Yiannopoulos, the provocateur and Breitbart News editor, was under pressure on several fronts Monday after the publication of a video in which he condones sexual relations with boys as young as 13 and laughs off the seriousness of pedophilia by Roman Catholic priests.

The organizers of the Conservative Political Action Conference rescinded their invitation for him to speak later this week. Simon & Schuster said it was canceling publication of his forthcoming book, Dangerous. And there were calls online for Breitbart to sever ties with him.

The episode, which unspooled quickly online over the weekend, put many conservatives in a deeply uncomfortable position. They have long defended Yiannopoulos' attention-seeking stunts and racially charged antics on the grounds that the left had tried to hypocritically censor his right to free speech. But endorsing pedophilia, it seemed, was more than they could tolerate. The board of the American Conservative Union, which includes veterans of the conservative movement like Grover Norquist and Morton Blackwell, made the decision to revoke Yiannopoulos' speaking slot and condemn his comments on Monday.

Matt Schlapp, chairman of the American Conservative Union, called Yiannopoulos' comments "disturbing" and said his explanation of them was insufficient.