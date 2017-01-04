weather unavailableweather unavailable
President-elect Trump hires Omarosa for White House job

  • Times wires

Wednesday, January 4, 2017 9:33pm

President-elect Donald Trump announced a rash of additional hires on Wednesday, including Omarosa Manigault, a former reality television personality who worked on Trump's campaign and transition.

Manigault, who gained attention in 2004 as a contestant on Trump's NBC reality show, "The Apprentice," will serve as director of communications in the public liaison's office.

CNN reports her job will be focusing on issues such as community outreach.

Manigault previously worked in the office of former Vice President Al Gore during former President Bill Clinton's administration, CNN reported.

