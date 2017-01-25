Secret Service investigates Denver agent after Facebook posts

Members of President Donald Trump's Secret Service detail walk with the fiirst family's motorcade vehicle as they move alone the Inauguration Day parade route on Friday. In an email on Wednesday, the Secret Service said that while the agency does not comment on personnel matters, it was aware of a Colorado agent's postings about the president and is "taking quick and appropriate action." [Associated Press]

The Secret Service said it would take "quick and appropriate action" after a Washington newspaper reported that an agent had posted Facebook comments in 2016 suggesting she would prefer to go to jail than risk her life for Donald Trump.

The agent was identified on Tuesday in the report by the Washington Examiner as Kerry O'Grady, 46, of the Denver field office. The Examiner said she posted that remark in October, before Trump was elected president, and referred to what she called her "struggle" not to violate the Hatch Act, which bars political activity by federal employees.

O'Grady also indicated her support for Hillary Clinton, Trump's Democratic opponent. She wrote: "As a public servant for nearly 23 years, I struggle not to violate the Hatch Act. So I keep quiet and skirt the median. To do otherwise can be a criminal offense for those in my position. Despite the fact that, I am expected to take a bullet for both sides."

"But this world has changed and I have changed. And I would take jail time over a bullet or an endorsement for what I believe to be disaster to this country and the strong and amazing women and minorities who reside here. Hatch Act be damned. I am with Her."

In later Facebook comments, she backed the women's marches in Washington on Jan. 21. The posts have since been removed, but the Examiner captured screen shots of some of them.

In an email on Wednesday, the Secret Service said that while the agency does not comment on personnel matters, it was "aware of the postings and the agency is taking quick and appropriate action."

"All Secret Service agents and employees are held to the highest standards of professional and ethical conduct," the statement from the agency's headquarters in Washington continued. "Any allegations of misconduct are taken seriously and swiftly investigated."

The statement gave no indication what specific action the agency might take.

The Secret Service's primary mission is to protect the president, the vice president, their immediate families and other high-level elected leaders, as well as foreign leaders visiting the United States. It also guards former presidents for life.

O'Grady is a special agent responsible for the Secret Service's investigative, intelligence and protective missions throughout Colorado, Utah, Wyoming and Idaho, according to information on her career published at an event in Colorado in 2016 that highlighted women in unconventional jobs.

O'Grady could not be reached by telephone or email on Wednesday. But the Examiner, which said it had contacted her on Monday, quoted her as saying she would not "shirk" her duties to protect the president.

"It was an internal struggle for me, but as soon as I put it up, I thought it was not the sentiment that I needed to share because I care very deeply about the mission."

In one post, she said, she was reacting to Trump's comments on women in a 2005 leaked Access Hollywood recording in which he brags of grabbing women's body parts whenever he wanted.

"But I recognize that the agency is the most important thing to me. My government is the most important thing to me," she said, adding, "But I still have the First Amendment right to say things."

Her Facebook account could not be located Wednesday.