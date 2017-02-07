Clear71° FULL FORECASTClear71° FULL FORECAST
Senate confirms education secretary DeVos, with Pence breaking 50-50 tie

  • Associated Press

Tuesday, February 7, 2017 12:33pm

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks on the floor of the U.S. Senate in Washington, Feb. 6, 2017, about the nomination of Betsy DeVos to be Education Secretary. The Senate will be in session around the clock this week as Republicans aim to confirm more of President Donald Trump's Cabinet picks over Democratic opposition. [Senate TV via AP]

WASHINGTON — The Senate has confirmed school choice activist Betsy DeVos as Education secretary, with Vice President Mike Pence breaking a 50-50 tie.

The Senate historian says it was the first time a vice president had to break a tie on a Cabinet nomination.

Two Republicans joined Democrats Tuesday to vote to derail DeVos' nomination. Democrats cited her lack of public school experience and financial interests in organizations pushing charter schools. DeVos has said she would divest herself from those organizations.

Republicans Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska fear that DeVos' focus on charter schools will undermine remote public schools in their states.

In an earlier tweet, President Donald Trump wrote "Betsy DeVos is a reformer, and she is going to be a great Education Sec. for our kids!"

Senate confirms education secretary DeVos, with Pence breaking 50-50 tie 02/07/17 [Last modified: Tuesday, February 7, 2017 12:35pm]
