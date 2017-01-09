The Trump transition: Here's your guide to the confirmation hearings this week

This week is shaping up to be one of the most consequential of President-elect Donald Trump's transition, as senators prepare to consider as many as 10 Cabinet nominees in committee.

Republicans are under fire from Democrats and ethics officials for scheduling confirmation hearings before investigators complete a background examination for each nominee, a precedent that goes back decades. But Sunday, Republican leaders vowed to press ahead, saying there are no plans to change the schedule.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., told CBS' Face the Nation on Sunday that Democrats should "grow up and get past" the election result.

"We confirmed seven Cabinet appointments the day President Obama was sworn in," he said, noting Republicans were a comparable position in 2009. "We didn't like most of them, either. But he won the election," McConnell said. "So all of these little procedural complaints are related to their frustration at having not only lost the White House, but having lost the Senate."

GUIDE TO THE CONFIRMATION HEARINGS

Prepare yourself — things are about to get confusing on Capitol Hill. Here's which committee is considering which nominee:

TUESDAY

• Senate Judiciary Committee, Sen. Jeff Sessions (R-Ala.), for attorney general, 9:30 a.m.

• Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Government Affairs, Gen. John Kelly (Ret.), for homeland security secretary, 3:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

• Sessions hearing continues

• Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Rex Tillerson, for secretary of state, 9:30 a.m.

• Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, Rep. Mike Pompeo, for CIA director, 10 a.m.

• Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, Betsy DeVos, for education secretary, 10 a.m.

• Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee, Elaine Chao, for transportation secretary, 10:15 a.m.

THURSDAY

• Tillerson hearing expected to continue

• Senate Armed Services Committee, James Mattis, defense secretary, 9:30 a.m. Thursday

• Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee, Wilbur Ross, commerce secretary, 10 a.m.

• Senate Banking, House and Urban Affairs, Ben Carson, housing and urban development secretary, 10 a.m.

• Tentatively, Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, Andrew Puzder, labor secretary