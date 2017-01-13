Three Tampa Bay voters explain why Trump's Twitter habits alarm them

TAMPA — One voted for him. Two did not. But Donald Trump's Twitter use worries them all.

"I think that him using Twitter is a modern way of communicating with the public. However, there's no filter, so maybe he should have somebody else running his Twitter posts," said Bryan Donathan, 33, of Lutz, an independent voter who supported Trump despite reservations.

Donathan was among a few Tampa-area voters the Times interviewed as Trump prepares to take the White House with a trail of provocative tweets in tow.

"Twitter is like a snapshot of your emotions before you get control of them," said John Zonata, a 46-year-old Riverview Democrat who voted for Hillary Clinton despite viewing her as flawed. Zonata doesn't have a Twitter account, "but I see the tweets.

"You go out and you tweet something and later on you want to take it back," Zonata said. "You say, 'Oh my God, I just made an irrational mistake.' Twitter feeds that. And as president, he should be reluctant to use it all the time, because somebody might take it personal what he tweets, and when you're talking about a foreign nation, that's dangerous. It's also immature. You tell your kids all the time, 'Please think about what you say before you say it, because you might end up taking it back.' "

Siobhan Timp, 29, of Tampa voted for libertarian Gary Johnson and is on Twitter occasionally.

"I think a large part of the reason that he ended up elected was because a lot of people felt that accessibility," Timp said. "He tweets out to the public and a lot of people seem to feel he's very transparent. I just don't feel comfortable with that in a political setting because there are a lot of sensitive topics that are going to be handled by the president, especially when you come to the problem of talking about nuclear weapons and policies like that."

Last week, the president-elect used Twitter to attack "overrated" actress Meryl Streep following her Golden Globes speech denouncing Trump for what she described as ridicule of a disabled reporter, among other things.

"Obviously she's not an overrated actress or she wouldn't have the statues in her house," Donathan said. "It was probably a vengeance thing, or a retaliation thing because she said some things that were probably true and it hit him in the soft spot. I don't think he takes criticism very well, and that's probably his biggest problem — not being able to accept the things he's done in the past that aren't necessarily presidential and now he's in that light, so he's going to have to face the music, and I don't think he likes being put on the spot."

Zonata said it showed Trump is a "childish man" who hasn't learned from mistakes.

"But he's got an ingenious plan," he said. "He worked America to the T. He took everybody's fears, and what people truly believe inside their hearts, and he let ya'll see what America is. It's still divided. It's still racist."

Timp called it "petty vindictiveness" that isn't something she wants to see in a president.

Streep, Timp said, "was exercising her freedom of speech. She was criticizing him on something he deserves to be criticized for. He had no cause to mock that reporter in the way that he did. To me, there's no logical way to refute the wrongdoing he did there, and he just continues to deny instead of doing what you'd want to see in someone who's going to be the leader of our country. You'd want to see an owning up to that wrongdoing. You'd want to see him apologize and say, 'You know, that was uncalled for.' "

Trump's recent tweet about building up the nation's nuclear arsenal caused global alarm — a concern echoed by those interviewed.

"Unfortunately, we can't stop other countries from doing what they're doing, but it doesn't mean we need to expand anything," Donathan said. "That's the one thing that scares me with Trump is him having that red button. I don't know — because he has those soft spots and people can push his buttons rather easily — what's going to happen with foreign dictators who don't necessarily agree with him."

Zonata asked, "Why do we need to do that when we're already a superpower? We can take any country we want, if we really wanted to. So why do we need to up our ante? For what reason? It's like being the biggest bully in the playground. I could beat everyone in the playground, but is it right for me to do that? What would it gain me?"

Said Timp, "It's already concerning that he's such a thin-skinned person. Him just having access to nuclear weapons is a little upsetting because he hasn't shown a lot of restraint thus far. So wanting even more nuclear weapons makes me even more uneasy. And talking about it on Twitter, I just don't think it's the best forum for those political discussions. He shouldn't just offhand say, 'I have this idea I want to do.' It's something he should be discussing with members of his cabinet and his political advisers."

Contact Tony Marrero at tmarrero@tampabay.com or (813) 226-3374. Follow @tmarrerotimes.