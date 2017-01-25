Clear66° FULL FORECASTClear66° FULL FORECAST
Trump moves to build border wall, cut sanctuary city funds (w/ video)

  • Associated Press

Wednesday, January 25, 2017 3:42pm

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump moved aggressively to tighten the nation's immigration controls Wednesday, signing executive actions to jump-start construction of a U.S.-Mexico border wall and block federal grants from immigrant-protecting "sanctuary cities."

"Beginning today the United States of America gets back control of its borders," Trump declared during a visit to the Department of Homeland Security. "We are going to save lives on both sides of the border."

Trump cast his actions as fulfillment of a campaign pledge to enact hard-line immigration measures, including construction of a wall paid for by Mexico. With the families of Americans killed by people living in the U.S. illegally sitting in the audience, Trump said, "When it comes to public safety, there is no place for politics."

Funding for the border wall project is murky. While Trump has repeatedly promised that Mexico will pay for it, U.S. taxpayers are expected to cover the initial costs and the new administration has said nothing about how it will compel Mexico to reimburse the money. One of the executive actions Trump signed Wednesday appears to signal that he could restrict aid to Mexico.

In the wake of the order, a senior government official said Mexico President Enrique Pena Nieto was "considering" canceling Tuesday's scheduled visit with Trump at the White House. The rethinking comes amid growing outrage in Mexico, and a sense among many that Nieto has been too weak in the face of Trump's tough policy stance.

The official was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

In an interview with ABC News earlier Wednesday, Trump said, "There will be a payment; it will be in a form, perhaps a complicated form."

Congressional aides say there is about $100 million of unspent appropriations in the Department of Homeland Security account for border security, fencing and infrastructure. That would allow planning efforts to get started, but far more money would have to be appropriated for when construction got underway.

Trump has insisted many times the border structure will be a wall. The order he signed referred to "a contiguous, physical wall or other similarly secure, contiguous and impassable physical barrier."

Trump's orders also call for hiring 5,000 additional border patrol agents, though the increase is subject to congressional approval. He also moved to end what Republicans have labeled a catch-and-release system at the border. Currently, some immigrants caught crossing the border illegally are released and given notices to report back to immigration officials at a later date.

Later in the week, Trump is expected to sign orders restricting the flow of refugees into the United States. His current proposal includes at least a four-month halt on all refugee admissions, as well as a temporary ban on people coming from some Muslim-majority countries, according to a source from a public policy organization that monitors refugee issues. The person was briefed on the details of that proposed action by a government official and outlined the plan to the Associated Press.

The public policy organization source insisted on anonymity in order to outline the plans ahead of the president's official announcements.

Trump campaigned on pledges to tighten U.S. immigration policies, including strengthening border security and stemming the flow of refugees. His call for a border wall was among his most popular proposals with supporters, who often broke out in chants of "build that wall" during rallies.

In response to terrorism concerns, Trump controversially called for halting entry to the U.S. from Muslim countries. He later turned to a focus on "extreme vetting" for those coming from countries with terrorism ties.

To build the wall, the president is relying on a 2006 law that authorized several hundred miles of fencing along the 2,000-mile frontier. That bill led to the construction of about 700 miles of various kinds of fencing designed to block both vehicles and pedestrians.

The Secure Fence Act was signed by then-President George W. Bush, and the majority of that fencing in Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and California was built before he left office. The last remnants were completed after President Barack Obama took office in 2009.

The Trump administration also must adhere to a decades-old border treaty with Mexico that limits where and how structures can be buil. The 1970 treaty requires that structures cannot disrupt the flow of the rivers, which define the U.S.-Mexico border along Texas and 24 miles in Arizona, according to The International Boundary and Water Commission, a joint U.S.-Mexican agency that administers the treaty.

Trump's order to crack down on sanctuary cities — locales that don't cooperate with immigration authorities — could cost individual jurisdictions millions of dollars. But the administration may face legal challenges, given that some federal courts have found that local jurisdictions cannot hold immigrants beyond their jail term or deny them bond based only a request from immigration authorities.

It appeared as though the refugee restrictions were still being finalized. The person briefed on the proposals said they included a ban on entry to the U.S. for at least 30 days from countries including Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen, though the person cautioned the details could still change.

There is also likely to be an exception for those fleeing religious persecution if their religion is a minority in their country. That exception could cover Christians fleeing Muslim-majority nations.

As president, Trump can use an executive order to halt refugee processing. Bush used that same power in the immediate aftermath of the Sept. 11 attacks. Refugee security vetting was reviewed and the process was restarted several months later.

President Donald Trump began rolling out a series of measures on immigration on Wednesday, signing executive actions calling for construction of a border wall and stripping support for so-called sanctuary cities. More announcements are expected in the coming days. A look at his plans and some of the difficulties he could encounter:

WEDNESDAY

Border Wall: Trump directed the Homeland Security Department to start building a wall at the Mexican border. A 2006 law gives Trump the authority to proceed with construction, but he will need billions of dollars from Congress. He says Mexico will ultimately pay for the wall, but Mexico insists it won't. Environmental groups and some landowners will likely try to block the plan. The administration will also have to adhere to a 1970 treaty barring structures that disrupt the flow of rivers across the border.

Sanctuary Cities: Trump announced a crackdown on cities that don't cooperate with federal immigration authorities, pledging to strip them of some federal grant money But the administration may face legal challenges to any efforts to force cooperation. Some federal courts have found that local jurisdictions cannot hold immigrants beyond their jail term or deny them bond based only a request from immigration authorities. In October, a federal court in Illinois ruled that the government needed a warrant to take custody of immigrants held in local jails.

Catch-and-release: Trump said he will end the practice of federal agents releasing some immigrants caught at the Mexican border. The immigrants are ordered to report back to authorities at a later date. But the releases often occur because of a lack of jail space and Trump will have to address that problem. The government has enough money for 34,000 jail beds but late last year routinely held more than 40,000 people at a time. Another challenge will be what to do with children caught crossing the border with their parents. A decades-old federal court settlement bars the government from jailing child immigrants.

Immigration Personnel: Trump said he will add 5,000 Border Patrol agents and triple the number of Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents responsible for finding and removing deportable immigrants. The staffing increases will require additional funding from Congress at a time of growing deficits. Filling these jobs takes time and isn't easy. There are already about 2,000 vacancies in the Border Patrol, and the agency is having trouble filling those jobs in part because two out of every three applicants fail a polygraph exam.

Criminal Immigrants: Trump said he will focus on deporting immigrants with criminal records. That was the approach taken by President Barack Obama, with mixed results. Criminal immigrants living in the country illegally try to evade authorities and are difficult to find. Local authorities already provide the FBI with the fingerprints of immigrants who are arrested. Immigration and Customs Enforcement routinely issues detainer requests for the most serious of these suspects, but many jurisdictions have stopped honoring those requests and some immigrants are released.

Reporting criminal immigrant activity: Trump pledged to publish a weekly list of crimes committed by immigrants and of jurisdictions that don't comply with government requests to detain immigrants who could face deportation. Objections are likely from jurisdictions adhering to local laws or court rulings and from civil libertarians.

STILL TO COME

Visa restrictions: Trump says he will suspend the issuance of U.S. visas in countries where adequate screening cannot occur and suspend immigrant and non-immigrant entry for citizens of countries of particular concern for 30 days. That could include Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen. Federal law gives Trump broad authority to suspend immigration for groups of people whose entry is deemed "detrimental to U.S. interests." He is expected to specifically suspend any immigration, including for refugees, from Syria.

Refugee restrictions: Trump is proposing to reduce the maximum number of refugees by more than half, to 50,000, for the budget year ending in September. Trump has the authority to set the limit of how many refugees can be admitted annually. He can also suspend refugee processing, as was done by former President George W. Bush in the immediate aftermath of the Sept. 11 attacks.

Updated entry-exit system: Congress mandated the creation of a biometric entry-exit system after 9/11, but such efforts have been stymied, primarily because of costs. Homeland Security has in recent years improved its record keeping of who is coming and going from the United States, collecting fingerprints and other information from foreigners when they arrive.

STILL UNDECIDED

DACA: Trump pledged as a candidate to "immediately end" Obama's Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which protects young immigrants from deportation and allows them to work legally in the country. This week, White House spokesman Sean Spicer said criminal immigrants would be the administration's top immigration enforcement priority and did not address the fate of the program that has protected more than 750,000 young immigrants since its start in 2012. Applications and renewal requests for the program are still being processed.

Trump moves to build border wall, cut sanctuary city funds (w/ video) 01/25/17
Loading...