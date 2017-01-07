Mostly Cloudy42° FULL FORECASTMostly Cloudy42° FULL FORECAST
Trump: Only 'stupid' people, fools oppose better Russia ties

  • Associated Press

Saturday, January 7, 2017 2:39pm

NEW YORK — President-elect Donald Trump said Saturday that "only 'stupid' people or fools" would dismiss closer ties with Russia, and he seemed unswayed after his classified briefing on an intelligence report that accused Moscow of meddling on his behalf in the election that catapulted him to power.

"Having a good relationship with Russia is a good thing, not a bad thing," Trump said in a series of tweets.

He added, "We have enough problems without yet another one," and said Russians would respect "us far more" under his administration than they do with Barack Obama in the White House.

Trump repeatedly has questioned the assessment by American intelligence agencies that the Kremlin interfered in the 2016 election, and a classified report presented to him Friday seemed to have little effect on his thinking.

The report explicitly tied Russian President Vladimir Putin to election meddling and said that Moscow had a "clear preference" for Republican Trump in his race against Democrat Hillary Clinton.

But Trump tweeted that the United States has "enough problems" to deal with around the world and doesn't need testy ties with Russia on the list. "Only 'stupid' people or fools" would oppose good relations, and he claimed that under his leadership, Russians would respect the United States "far more than they do now" with Barack Obama in the White House. His approach, he suggested, might allow the adversaries to work together to solve "some of the many great and pressing problems and issues of the WORLD!"

Even as intelligence officials looked back in their reports on the election, they also made a troublesome prediction: Russia isn't done intruding in U.S. politics and policymaking.

Immediately after the Nov. 8 election, Russia began a "spear-phishing" campaign to try to trick people into revealing their email passwords, targeting U.S. government employees and think tanks that specialize in national security, defense and foreign policy, the report said.

The report was the most detailed public account to date of Russian efforts to hack the email accounts of the Democratic National Committee and individual Democrats, among them Clinton's campaign chairman, John Podesta.

The unclassified version said Russian government provided emails to the anti-secrecy group WikiLeaks even though the website's founder, Julian Assange, has denied that it got the emails it released from the Russian government.

Russia also used state-funded propaganda and paid "trolls" to make nasty comments on social media services, the report said. Moreover, intelligence officials believe that Moscow will apply lessons learned from its activities in the election to put its thumbprint on future elections in the United States and allied nations.

The public report was minus classified details that intelligence officials shared with President Barack Obama on Thursday.

On Friday, Trump said he "learned a lot" from his discussions with intelligence officials, but he declined to say whether he accepted their assertion that Russia had intruded in the election on his behalf.

Russia mocks meddling report

MOSCOW — U.S. intelligence agencies say that Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered an "influence campaign" aimed at skewing the outcome of the 2016 presidential race. But the absence of any concrete evidence in the report of meddling by the Kremlin was met with a storm of mockery Saturday by Russian politicians and commentators. In a message posted on Twitter, Alexei Pushkov, a member of the defense and security committee of the Russian parliament's upper house, ridiculed the U.S. report as akin to CIA assertions that Iraq had weapons of mass destruction: "Mountain gave birth to a mouse: all accusations against Russia are based on 'confidence' and assumptions. US was sure about Hussein possessing WMD in the same way." Alexei Kovalyov, a Russian journalist who has frequently criticized RT, a state-funded TV network, said he was aghast the report had been given so much attention by the television station. "I do have a beef with RT and their chief," Kovalyov wrote in a social media post, "But they are not your nemesis, America. Please chill."

New York Times

Trump: Only 'stupid' people, fools oppose better Russia ties 01/07/17 [Last modified: Saturday, January 7, 2017 8:14pm]
