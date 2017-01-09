Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner to be named senior White House adviser

Donald Trump officially announces his campaign for presidency with his daughter Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, at his side, at Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue in New York, June 16, 2015. [Todd Heisler | The New York Times]

It has been expected for weeks. Now, Trump transition officials confirm that Jared Kushner, President-elect Donald Trump's son-in-law and a major real estate developer in New York, will be named senior adviser to the president.

The rumored post has focused attention on Kushner's myriad potential conflicts of interest, including a Chinese development deal that's in the works. Then there's the issue of whether a son-in-law in the West Wing violates anti-nepotism laws.

But the Trump team will muscle through  as it usually does.

People close to transition warned that Kushner's title might be adjusted. An announcement could come as early as Tuesday.