Trump stands on travel ban as backlash continues to build

WASHINGTON — There was swift backlash from fellow Republicans, world leaders and thousands of angry Americans. But President Donald Trump again refused to back down.

Trump insisted that his order barring citizens of seven Muslim-majority nations from entering the United States was the correct policy even as confusion reined at airports where immigrants, some green-card holders, were detained or barred from entering the United States.

"America is a proud nation of immigrants and we will continue to show compassion to those fleeing oppression, but we will do so while protecting our own citizens and border," Trump said in a statement Sunday. "America has always been the land of the free and home of the brave. We will keep it free and keep it safe, as the media knows, but refuses to say."

Trump reiterated his support for the measure he signed Friday in a series of Twitter posts and his late-afternoon statement, and his advisers said that while they accept the judicial orders allowing green-card holders to enter the nation, they will continue to study whether to expand the number of nations from which citizens could not enter the United States.

"My guess is they're not going to back off one inch," said former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, who has long advised Trump. "I think we will learn over the course of his presidency that Trump communicates by action, not by speeches. He tells us he's going to do something and then he does it."

Trump's travel ban prompts protests in Tampa.

Scott Jennings, who worked in the George W. Bush White House, said Trump and his aides are dismissing the "hysteria" about the order in urban areas across the country as simply more criticism from the people who didn't vote for him anyway.

Sunday, Trump reiterated that the U.S. will be issuing visas to all countries again once "we are sure we have reviewed and implemented the most secure policies over the next 90 days."

After campaigning on the issue, Trump signed an order late Friday freezing refugee admissions and temporarily blocking people from seven nations from entering the United States even with valid visas: Iraq, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia, Yemen and Syria.

The immigration order sowed more chaos and outrage across the country Sunday, with travelers getting detained at airports, panicked families searching for relatives and protesters marching against the sweeping measure that was blocked by several federal courts.

Attorneys struggled to determine how many people had been affected so far by the rules, which Trump said Saturday were "working out very nicely."

Priebus: Lawful permanent residents aren't affected "going forward."

But critics described widespread confusion and said an untold number of travelers were being held in legal limbo because of ill-defined procedures. Others were released. Lawyers manned tables at New York's Kennedy Airport to help families whose loved ones had been detained, and about 150 Chicago-area lawyers showed up at O'Hare Airport after getting an email seeking legal assistance for travelers.

Advocates for travelers say the chaos is likely to continue. The executive director of the National Immigration Law Center, Marielena Hincapie, said "this is just the beginning."

"We're really in a crisis mode, a constitutional crisis mode in our country, and we're going to need everyone," she said. "This is definitely one of those all-hands-on-deck moments."

Democrats spent the weekend building a full-scale opposition push against Trump's executive order.

On Sunday, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., fought back tears as he announced that Democrats would introduce legislation to stop the order.

"This executive order was mean-spirited and un-American," he said, flanked by refugees at a news conference in New York. "Look at these faces! Are they any kind of threat to America? No, they're the promise of America."

Schumer and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., are inviting all Democratic lawmakers to join them at 6 p.m. today on the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court to show solidarity with legal attempts to block Trump's travel ban. And in an interview, Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., said he would introduce legislation to overturn Trump's order by forcing him to comply with the 1965 Immigration and Nationality Act, which banned discrimination against immigrants on the basis of national origin.

"I think, ultimately, this ban will be struck down by the courts, but we need to put legislation on the table that Republicans could support, that overturns the ban," Murphy said. "(The president) clearly campaigned on this ban, but the fact that he put no thought into how it was drafted or how it would be implemented is incredibly dangerous."

Republican Sens. John McCain and Lindsey Graham, meanwhile, warned of unintended consequences, expressing fear the order could "become a self-inflicted wound in the fight against terrorism."

"This executive order sends a signal, intended or not, that America does not want Muslims coming into our country. That is why we fear this executive order may do more to help terrorist recruitment than improve our security," they wrote.

Information from the McClatchy Washington Bureau, the Associated Press, the Washington Post and the New York Times was used in this report.