Trump to announce his Supreme Court pick Tuesday at 8 p.m.

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with business leaders in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, Jan. 30, 2017. [Associated Press]

President Donald Trump plans to announce his nominee for the Supreme Court in prime time Tuesday, he said Monday morning via Twitter.

"I have made my decision on who I will nominate for The United States Supreme Court," he said. "It will be announced live on Tuesday at 8:00 P.M."

Trump announced last week that he narrowed his choices for a justice to replace the late Justice Antonin Scalia and would make his pick known later this week. That timetable has now accelerated. The planned announcement comes as confusion continues to swirl over Trump's executive order that temporarily halted refugees and migrants from seven majority-Muslim countries from entering the United States.

Trump has said he will choose from a list of 21 possible judges released during the campaign, and people involved in the process say a handful of federal appellate judges have emerged at the top: William Pryor of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit in Atlanta, Neil Gorsuch of the 10th Circuit in Denver, Thomas Hardiman of the 3rd Circuit in Philadelphia and Raymond Kethledge of the 6th Circuit in Cincinnati.

The court has been working with eight justices since Scalia's death last year.

Former president Barack Obama had nominated Merrick Garland to the post, but Senate Republicans refused to take up the nomination.