Clear47° FULL FORECASTClear47° FULL FORECAST
Make us your home page
Instagram
  • Sign up for DayStarter

Today’s top headlines delivered to you daily.

(View our Privacy Policy)

Trump to announce his Supreme Court pick Tuesday at 8 p.m.

  • By John Wagner, The Washington Post

Monday, January 30, 2017 1:55pm

  • My Edition
      • I want to see more articles tagged
      • I'm already following articles tagged
President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with business leaders in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, Jan. 30, 2017. [Associated Press]

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with business leaders in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, Jan. 30, 2017. [Associated Press]

President Donald Trump plans to announce his nominee for the Supreme Court in prime time Tuesday, he said Monday morning via Twitter.

Related News/Archive

"I have made my decision on who I will nominate for The United States Supreme Court," he said. "It will be announced live on Tuesday at 8:00 P.M."

Trump announced last week that he narrowed his choices for a justice to replace the late Justice Antonin Scalia and would make his pick known later this week. That timetable has now accelerated. The planned announcement comes as confusion continues to swirl over Trump's executive order that temporarily halted refugees and migrants from seven majority-Muslim countries from entering the United States.

Trump has said he will choose from a list of 21 possible judges released during the campaign, and people involved in the process say a handful of federal appellate judges have emerged at the top: William Pryor of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit in Atlanta, Neil Gorsuch of the 10th Circuit in Denver, Thomas Hardiman of the 3rd Circuit in Philadelphia and Raymond Kethledge of the 6th Circuit in Cincinnati.

The court has been working with eight justices since Scalia's death last year.

Former president Barack Obama had nominated Merrick Garland to the post, but Senate Republicans refused to take up the nomination.

Trump to announce his Supreme Court pick Tuesday at 8 p.m. 01/30/17 [Last modified: Monday, January 30, 2017 1:55pm]
Photo reprints | Article reprints

Copyright: For copyright information, please check with the distributor of this item, Washington Post.
    
Abuse PolicyAbuse Policy Commenting GuidelinesCommenting Guidelines

Join the discussion: Click to view comments, add yours

Loading...