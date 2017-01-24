Trump to authorize wall and curtail immigration

﻿President Donald Trump signed executive actions Tuesday to advance the controversial Keystone XL and Dakota Access oil pipelines. He vowed the pipe for Keystone would be made in America.

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump will order the construction today of a Mexican border wall — the first in a series of actions this week to crack down on immigrants, including slashing the number of refugees who can resettle in the United States and blocking Syrians and others from "terror-prone" nations from entering, at least temporarily.

During an appearance at the Department of Homeland Security today, Trump plans to sign an executive order to direct federal funds to be shifted toward the building of a wall on the southern border, a signature promise of his campaign. He has argued that doing so is vital to gaining control over the illegal flow of immigrants into the United States.

"Big day planned on NATIONAL SECURITY tomorrow," Trump wrote on Twitter on Tuesday night. "Among many other things, we will build the wall!"

This executive order on the wall will be signed on the day that Mexico's foreign minister, Luis Videgaray, arrives in Washington to prepare for the visit of President Enrique Peña Nieto of Mexico, who is to meet with Trump at the end of the month. He will be among the first foreign leaders to meet the new president.

Trump is also expected to target legal immigrants as early as this week, White House officials said, by halting a decades-old program that grants refuge to the world's most vulnerable people as he begins the process of drastically curtailing it.

And he is considering a policy that would temporarily freeze admissions of refugees from Syria and other majority-Muslim nations, and halve the number of displaced people who can be resettled on American soil. This would effectively bar the entry of people from Muslim countries — including Afghanistan, Iraq, Somalia and Syria — and might prioritize the admission of those who are Christian religious minorities.

The plan is in line with a ban on Muslim immigrants that Trump proposed during his campaign, arguing that such a step was warranted given concerns about terrorism. He later said he wanted to impose "extreme vetting" of refugees from Syria and other countries where terrorism was rampant, although the Obama administration had already instituted strict screening procedures for Syrian refugees that were designed to weed out anyone who posed a danger.

The expected actions drew strong criticism from immigrant advocates and human rights groups, which called them discriminatory moves that rejected the American tradition of welcoming immigrants of all backgrounds.

"To think that Trump's first 100 days are going to be marked by this very shameful shutting of our doors to everybody who is seeking refuge in this country is very concerning," said Marielena Hincapié, the executive director of the National Immigration Law Center. "Everything points to this being simply a backdoor Muslim ban."

For Trump, whose raucous campaign rallies frequently featured chants of "Build the wall," the directive to fortify the border was not unexpected, although it may not be enough by itself to accomplish the task. Congress would need to approve any new funding necessary to build the wall, which Trump has insisted Mexico will finance, despite its leaders' protestations to the contrary.

The Government Accountability Office has estimated that it could cost $6.5 million per mile to build a single-layer fence, and an additional $4.2 million per mile for roads and more fencing, according to congressional officials. Those estimates do not include maintenance of the fence along the nearly 2,000-mile border with Mexico. Rep. Nancy Pelosi of California, the Democratic leader, said she thought even Republicans might balk at spending what she said could be $14 billion on a wall.

Human rights groups whose leaders have been anticipating Trump's refugee crackdown have already begun preparing legal efforts to halt them.

"We are definitely ready to stand in court and challenge any part of the executive order that flies in the face of our Constitution and our core values," Hincapié said.