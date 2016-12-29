Obama retaliates against Russia for election hacking

HONOLULU — President Barack Obama ordered the expulsion of 35 Russian diplomats, closed two rural estates reportedly used by Russian spies, and slapped sanctions on two Russian intelligence organizations and other entities Thursday for their alleged role in what the White House says was a Kremlin-directed effort to interfere with the 2016 presidential race.

The sweeping retaliation follows an intense review of what Obama called "aggressive harassment" of U.S. diplomats in Moscow and "cyberoperations aimed at the U.S. election," a hacking campaign that U.S. officials code-named "Grizzly Steppe."

It also signaled the worst cyberclash of the modern era, with the two former Cold War adversaries now increasingly focused on penetrating each other's digital networks and communications.

In the most dramatic move, the State Department declared 35 intelligence operatives at the Russian Embassy in Washington and the Russian Consulate in San Francisco as persona non grata. They were given 72 hours to leave the country with their families for "acting in a manner inconsistent with their diplomatic status."

The Obama administration also said it would block access after noon today to two properties owned by the Russian government — a 45-acre estate along the Chesapeake Bay in Maryland and 14-acre compound in Long Island, N.Y. — that it says were used by Russian personnel for gathering intelligence.

The broad penalties, three weeks before President-elect Donald Trump takes office, mark a new low in post-Cold War relations with Russia amid rising tensions over President Vladimir Putin's military operations in Syria and Ukraine.

"All Americans should be alarmed by Russia's actions," Obama said in a statement. He said the United States moves follow "repeated private and public warnings" to Moscow.

"These actions are not the sum total of our response to Russia's aggressive activities," Obama added. "We will continue to take a variety of actions at a time and place of our choosing, some of which will not be publicized."

Obama said the Russian effort was aimed at interfering with the U.S. election. He stopped short of endorsing FBI and CIA conclusions that the cyberattack was aimed, at least in part, at helping Trump win.

Earlier this month, Obama all but blamed Putin personally, telling reporters that very little happens in the Russian government without Putin's knowledge.

Trump has repeatedly dismissed conclusions from the Office of the Directorate of National Intelligence and the Department of Homeland Security that senior Russian officials directed a campaign to interfere in the fall election.

In a statement Thursday night, Trump made clear he is still not convinced.

"It's time for our country to move on to bigger and better things," he said. "Nevertheless, in the interest of our country and its great people, I will meet with leaders of the intelligence community next week in order to be updated on the facts of this situation."

Trump will now have to decide whether to lift the sanctions on the Russian intelligence agencies when he takes office next month, with Republicans in Congress among those calling for a public investigation into Russia's actions. Should Trump do so, it would require him to effectively reject the findings of his intelligence agencies.

The mass expulsion of alleged Russian spies is the largest in decades, and a Kremlin spokesman, Dmitri Peskov, said Moscow would respond in kind. "I can't say what the response will be, but there is absolutely no alternative to the principle of reciprocity," he said.

Peskov said the U.S. measures were "ungrounded and illegal" and were intended to undermine Trump's calls for warmer relations with Moscow.

The State Department said it was expelling the 35 Russian diplomats partly in response to the harassment of U.S. diplomats in Russia over the last four years, including the tackling of a U.S. Embassy official by a Russian security guard that was posted on YouTube in June.

Obama used a newly amended executive order that for the first time authorizes U.S. action in response to attempted "interfering with or undermining" a U.S. election, an expansion of previous authority.

He ordered sanctions against Russia's Main Intelligence Directorate, known as the GRU, and the Federal Security Service, known as the FSB.

Officials said both took part in the hacking and leaking of tens of thousands of emails and other material from the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton's campaign manager, among other targets. The stolen digital trove was posted on WikiLeaks and other websites.

The administration also sanctioned four senior GRU officers — the current chief, Igor Valentinovich Korobov Sergey, and three of his deputies — and three Russian companies that provided material support for its cyberoperations.

Obama's actions drew broad support in Congress, though with partisan overtones.

House Speaker Paul D. Ryan, R-Wis., called the measures "overdue," saying the Obama administration had waited too long to stand up to Russia.

Sen. Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., the incoming Senate minority leader, applauded the decision to "punch back against Russia," but he worried about how Trump might react. Since Obama used an executive order, Trump could cancel or ease the crackdown after he takes office.

"I hope the incoming Trump administration, which has been far too close to Russia throughout the campaign and transition, won't think for one second about weakening these new sanctions or our existing regime," Schumer said.

Sens. John McCain, R-Ariz., and Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said they would push for stronger sanctions on Russia when Congress returns on Jan. 3.

Information from the New York Times was used in this report.