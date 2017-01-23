White House press secretary: 'Our intention is never to lie'

“Our intention is never to lie to you,” White House press secretary Sean Spicer said Monday at his first official White House daily briefing. But the Trump administra?tion may sometimes “disagree with the facts,” he said.

Spicer's first full press briefing was closely watched Monday after a weekend statement about President Donald Trump's inauguration audience that included incorrect assertions. After White House counselor Kellyanne Conway received wide social media attention for her explanation that Spicer had presented "alternative facts," Monday's briefing was televised live on CNN, Fox News Channel, MSNBC and ABC.

Spicer tried to defuse tension by opening with a self-deprecating joke about his lack of popularity, and his 78-minute session was wide-ranging and mostly substantive. He corrected one disputed statement from Saturday, defended another and expressed some frustration regarding how the new Trump administration feels about its news coverage.

Asked for a pledge not to lie, Spicer assented, saying, "I believe we have to be honest with the American people." He said he had received incorrect information about inauguration day ridership on the Washington Metro system when he initially claimed the system was used more Friday than for Barack Obama's 2013 inauguration.

"There are times when you tweet something out or write a story and you publish a correction," he said. "That doesn't mean you were trying to deceive readers or the American people, does it? I think we should be afforded the same opportunity."

Spicer expressed frustration about an erroneous report, later corrected, stating that a bust of Martin Luther King Jr. had been removed from a room in the White House following Trump's inauguration.

"Where was the apology to the president of the United States?" Spicer said. "Where was the apology to the millions of people who thought that it was racially insensitive?"

One reporter said Spicer had accepted an apology from the news outlet that made the mistake in a pool report.

Spicer would not say whether he was ordered by Trump or other staffers to make Saturday's statement, but explained some of the thinking that went into it. Like countless White House staffs before them, the Trump team is exasperated about "negative" and "demoralizing" coverage.

"When we're right, say we're right," he said. "When we're wrong, say we're wrong. But it's not always wrong and negative."