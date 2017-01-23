Clear65° FULL FORECASTClear65° FULL FORECAST
White House press secretary: 'Our intention is never to lie'

  • Associated Press

Monday, January 23, 2017 8:13pm

"Our intention is never to lie to you," White House press secretary Sean Spicer said Monday at his first official White House daily briefing. But the Trump administra­tion may sometimes "disagree with the facts," he said.

“Our intention is never to lie to you,” White House press secretary Sean Spicer said Monday at his first official White House daily briefing. But the Trump administra?tion may sometimes “disagree with the facts,” he said.

NEW YORK — White House press secretary Sean Spicer told a roomful of reporters that "our intention is never to lie to you," although sometimes the Trump administration may "disagree with the facts."

Spicer's first full press briefing was closely watched Monday after a weekend statement about President Donald Trump's inauguration audience that included incorrect assertions. After White House counselor Kellyanne Conway received wide social media attention for her explanation that Spicer had presented "alternative facts," Monday's briefing was televised live on CNN, Fox News Channel, MSNBC and ABC.

Spicer tried to defuse tension by opening with a self-deprecating joke about his lack of popularity, and his 78-minute session was wide-ranging and mostly substantive. He corrected one disputed statement from Saturday, defended another and expressed some frustration regarding how the new Trump administration feels about its news coverage.

Asked for a pledge not to lie, Spicer assented, saying, "I believe we have to be honest with the American people." He said he had received incorrect information about inauguration day ridership on the Washington Metro system when he initially claimed the system was used more Friday than for Barack Obama's 2013 inauguration.

"There are times when you tweet something out or write a story and you publish a correction," he said. "That doesn't mean you were trying to deceive readers or the American people, does it? I think we should be afforded the same opportunity."

Spicer expressed frustration about an erroneous report, later corrected, stating that a bust of Martin Luther King Jr. had been removed from a room in the White House following Trump's inauguration.

"Where was the apology to the president of the United States?" Spicer said. "Where was the apology to the millions of people who thought that it was racially insensitive?"

One reporter said Spicer had accepted an apology from the news outlet that made the mistake in a pool report.

Spicer would not say whether he was ordered by Trump or other staffers to make Saturday's statement, but explained some of the thinking that went into it. Like countless White House staffs before them, the Trump team is exasperated about "negative" and "demoralizing" coverage.

"When we're right, say we're right," he said. "When we're wrong, say we're wrong. But it's not always wrong and negative."

Other Trump developments

• Mike Pompeo was confirmed as CIA director Monday by the Senate, putting the conservative Kansas congressman in charge of an agency that is bracing for its most contentious relationship with the White House in decades. At least initially, Pompeo's most vexing task may involve finding a way to establish a functional relationship between the CIA and President Donald Trump. During confirmation hearings, he described the consensus view of U.S. spy agencies that Russia hacked the election in part to help Trump as a "sound" judgment. Pompeo has spent the post-election period seeking to reassure CIA officials and members of Congress that he is prepared to put aside that partisan persona and be an honest broker as director of the CIA.

• Trump has picked Ajit Pai, a fierce critic of the Obama-era "net neutrality" rules, to be chief regulator of the nation's airwaves and Internet connections as the next chairman of the Federal Communications Commission. Pai had been one of the two Republican commissioners on a five-member panel that regulates the country's communications infrastructure, including TV, phone and internet service.

• Trump has officially declared the day of his inauguration a national day of patriotism. On Monday, paperwork was filed with the federal government declaring officially that Jan. 20, 2017 — the day of Trump's inauguration — would officially be known as the "National Day of Patriotic Devotion."

Saturday Night Live writer Katie Rich has been suspended indefinitely after tweeting a poorly received joke about Donald Trump's 10-year-old son, Barron. Rich later deleted the tweet, deactivated her account but then reactivated it Monday, saying she wanted to "sincerely apologize" for the "insensitive" tweet and "deeply regret" her actions.

Times wires

White House press secretary: 'Our intention is never to lie' 01/23/17 [Last modified: Monday, January 23, 2017 9:57pm]
