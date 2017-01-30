White House to dissenting U.S. diplomats: 'Get with the program' or leave

WASHINGTON

The White House on Monday warned State Department officials that they should leave their jobs if they don't agree with President Donald Trump's agenda, an extraordinary effort to stamp out a wave of internal dissent against Trump's temporary ban on entry visas for people from seven predominantly Muslim countries.

Career officials at the State Department are circulating a so-called dissent cable, which says that Trump's executive order closing the nation's doors to more than 200 million people to weed out a handful of would-be terrorists would not make the nation safer and might instead deepen the threat.

"These career bureaucrats have a problem with it?" Sean Spicer, the White House press secretary, told reporters. "They should either get with the program or they can go."

Asked if he was suggesting that people resign, Spicer said, "If somebody has a problem with that agenda, that does call into question whether or not they should continue in that post."

Spicer defended the visa ban, saying that its effects had been grossly exaggerated and that it symbolized Trump's overriding goal of protecting the safety of the nation.

Trump's visa ban has reverberated through multiple agencies: the Defense Department, which says it hurts the military's partners in conflict zones such as Iraq; the Department of Homeland Security, whose border control agents are struggling to enforce the directive; and the Justice Department, whose lawyers are charged with defending its legality.

Also Monday, key Trump Cabinet advisers — as well as Republican congressional leaders — distanced themselves from the refugee and immigration ban.They declared they were not consulted during its writing and were blindsided by the timing.

At least three top national security officials — Defense Secretary James Mattis, Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly and Rex Tillerson, who is awaiting confirmation to lead the State Department — have told associates they were not aware of details of directive until about the time Trump signed it.

Top intelligence officials were also left largely in the dark, according to U.S. officials.

Tennessee Sen. Bob Corker, the top Republican on the Senate Foreign Relations committee, said that despite White House assurances that congressional leaders were consulted, he learned about the order in the media.

As demonstrators gathered by the thousands at Kennedy airport in New York and other airports to denounce Trump's travel ban as discriminatory and send the message that immigrants should be welcomed, the president posted on Twitter, insulting Sen. Charles Schumer, who grew teary-eyed Sunday at a Manhattan news conference where he called the executive action "mean-spirited and un-American."

Schumer, a New York Democrat and the Senate minority leader, called for a vote Monday afternoon on legislation by Sen. Diane Feinstein, D-Calif., to rescind Trump's executive order.

Senate Republicans wouldn't allow the vote.

Trump on Monday denied his order was to blame for chaos at the nation's airports over the weekend, instead pointing to computer glitches and protesters.

He took to Twitter to argue that swift action on immigrants was important, saying there are a "lot of bad 'dudes' out there."

The executive order was largely crafted by Steve Bannon, Trump's chief strategist, and Stephen Miller, a young policy adviser and former congressional aide to Trump's pick for attorney general, Sen. Jeff Sessions.

Spicer insisted the advisers had kept departments "in the loop at the level necessary," but he sidestepped questions about whether Cabinet secretaries were directly involved in the process.

Some Trump supporters defended the president, saying his actions should not have come as a surprise given his positions during the campaign.

"Nothing he did over the weekend was new," said Newt Gingrich, the former House speaker and an informal adviser. He conceded that coordination could have been better, but he said Trump's vow to quickly bring change to Washington will sometimes mean he needs to prioritize fast action over broad consultation.

Under State Department rules and whistle-blower laws, it is forbidden to retaliate against any employee who follows the procedures and submits a dissent memorandum.

The memorandum began to take shape late last week, as word of Trump's executive order leaked out. The sponsors quickly gathered more than 100 signatures, an unusually large number, but a draft of the memo was still being refined over the weekend.

The State Department confirmed the existence of the memo Monday, and it affirmed the right of its staff to dissent.

"This is an important process that the acting secretary, and the department as a whole, respect and value," said a spokesman, Mark Toner.

The speed with which the memo was assembled and the number of signers underscore the degree to which the State Department has become the center of the resistance to Trump's order.

More broadly, it represents objections to his efforts to cut back on U.S. participation in international organizations and to issue ultimatums to allies.

Not surprisingly, the diplomats and Civil Service officers of the State Department are among the most internationally-minded in the government; they have lived around the world and devoted their careers to building alliances and promoting U.S. values abroad.

That was reflected in parts of the draft of the dissent memo circulating in the State Department.

It warned that the executive order "will increase anti-American sentiment," and that "instead of building bridges to these societies," it would "send the message that we consider all nationals of these countries to be an unacceptable security risk."

Among those whose views will be changed are "current and future leaders in these societies — including those for whom this may be a tipping point towards radicalization."

It also warned of an immediate humanitarian effect on those who come "to seek medical treatment for a child with a rare heart condition, to attend a parent's funeral."

"We do not need to alienate entire societies to stay safe," the memo concludes.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.