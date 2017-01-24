Bill seeks to turn 'stand your ground' around, shift initial burden of proof

TALLAHASSEE — An effort by conservative Republican lawmakers to revise Florida's "stand your ground" law is back under consideration with a plausible chance of passing this year, even as opponents again warn that enacting such changes would "water down" the state's gun laws and make it easier for people to kill without consequence.

For the second year in a row, state Sen. Rob Bradley, R-Fleming Island, is proposing to alter the legal procedure for how a criminal defendant seeks immunity from prosecution under Florida's controversial 2005 law.

The law allows individuals to use deadly force in self-defense — with no obligation to retreat or flee. Current practice, supported by the Florida Supreme Court, requires defendants to prove before trial why they're entitled to such immunity.

Bradley's proposal, Senate Bill 128, would shift the burden of proof at that pretrial hearing so that the prosecutor would need to prove before trial "beyond a reasonable doubt" why a defendant couldn't claim they lawfully stood their ground.

There's no public outcry for the change; it's driven out of principle, Bradley told the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday at his bill's first vetting of the 2017 session.

"I filed this bill because I think it's the right thing to do, because I believe in some simple principles that should be guiding in our criminal justice system: That you are innocent until proven guilty and that the government should carry the burden of proof throughout a criminal prosecution," said Bradley, a former criminal prosecutor in Clay and Duval counties.

As it did last year, Bradley's proposal drew immediate backlash from prosecutors and opponents of stand your ground who fear the changes could flood the courts and make it easier for criminals to go unpunished. The plan also raises among critics renewed constitutional questions of double jeopardy in that requiring a burden of proof of "beyond a reasonable doubt" would essentially force prosecutors to try a case twice, once before trial and then at the trial itself.

Bradley — with support from public defenders, the National Rifle Association and Florida Carry — rejected the criticisms, arguing he wants to make sure the right of self-defense is "fully realized under Florida law."

"If I believed that an individual who was otherwise guilty would go free because this bill passed then I wouldn't have filed the bill," Bradley said.

Public defenders believe the bill will "help us do our job in defending our clients' rights and prevent unjust convictions," said Stacy Scott, public defender for the 8th Judicial Circuit in north-central Florida, who spoke on behalf of the Florida Public Defender Association.

But Phil Archer, the state attorney in Brevard and Seminole counties, predicted that the number of cases in which defendants claim stand your ground would grow exponentially if Bradley's bill was enacted, because defense attorneys would eagerly take advantage of the expanded law.

"The impact of this will be huge," Archer said. "If you are going to hurt someone, if you are going to kill someone, the least we can require is that at a preliminary hearing you carry the burden of telling us why."

Fort Lauderdale Democratic state Sen. Perry Thurston Jr., himself a criminal defense attorney, agreed.

"Any quality lawyer is going to utilize this procedure," he said. "I would love to have this in my arsenal of tools I would use as I defend my clients, but that doesn't make it right. . . . It's bad for the state of Florida."

Nonetheless, Bradley's bill passed the Judiciary Committee on Tuesday by a 5-4 vote along party lines with Republicans in favor.

With an endorsement from Senate President Joe Negron, R-Stuart, the measure is on an easy path for a Senate floor vote when the 2017 session begins March 7. Only one other committee, Rules, is set to vet it.

A companion bill was filed in the House by freshmen Republican Reps. Bobby Payne of Palatka and Jason Fischer of Jacksonville, with support from 22 Republican co-sponsors. HB 245 hasn't been assigned to committees yet for review.

