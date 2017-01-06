Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi won't talk about job in Trump administration

Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi speaks with the press in the Trump Tower lobby following her meeting with President-elect Donald Trump on Dec. 2. [Albin Lohr-Jones/Pacific Press/Zuma Press/TNS]

TAMPA — Pam Bondi said on Friday that she is happy being Florida's attorney general while declining to discuss reports that she has been offered a job in President-elect Donald Trump's administration.

During a news conference at Tampa International Airport to discuss human trafficking, Bondi was asked about a Bloomberg News report that Trump would offered her a position.

"I am member of the Trump transition team. I talked to the president last week for half an hour," Bondi said. "We talk frequently as well as with members of the family and the transition team on many issues that don't involve me. He is committed to fighting human trafficking in this country."

She said she plans on staying involved in fighting human trafficking in a national role regardless of what may happen.

"I am very happy being attorney general with the state of Florida right now. I get to work with these great people (law enforcement) behind me every day. I am also committed to the president of the United States-elect to help make our country a better country and a great country and get back on track again."

When asked directly if she had been offered a job with Trump, she replied, "I'm not going to discuss anything confidential, nor should anyone."

Bondi's critics say she let Trump off the hook over his controversial Trump University, featuring his get-rich-quick real estate seminars.

Documents obtained by the Associated Press in September showed New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman's scrutiny of The Donald J. Trump Foundation dated back to at least June, when his office formally questioned a donation made by the charity to a group supporting Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi.

Bondi personally solicited the money during a 2013 phone call that came after her office received complaints from former students claiming they were scammed by Trump University, Trump's get-rich-quick real estate seminars.

The Trump Foundation check arrived just days after Bondi's office told a newspaper it was reviewing a lawsuit against Trump University filed by Schneiderman. Bondi's office never sued Trump, though she denies his donation played any role in that decision.

Trump later paid a $2,500 fine over the check from his foundation because it violated federal law barring charities from making political contributions.

Information from the Associated Press was included in this report.