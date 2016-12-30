Florida Gov. Rick Scott lost a few of his top administrative officials in 2016 because of prompting by the Legislature. [AP Photo | Matt Rourke]

If 2016 is a sign of what's to come, Gov. Rick Scott could be in for a bumpy final two years with the Florida Legislature.

While turnover at top government agencies under Scott is nothing new, what was different in 2016 was how legislators forced Scott to replace leaders of agencies at the core of his legacy.

Scott built his fortunes in health care. He ran for office as the job creation governor. Yet the Legislature held up his appointments to key health care agencies, battled with leaders of his economic development agencies and slashed the budget of his chief job creation agency.

Governors in their final two years typically face being seen as a lame duck by the Legislature. But for Scott, that may have started early with lawmakers wreaked havoc on his organizational chart.

Scott's office downplays the turnover, but the following agencies lost their leaders in part by a nudge from the Legislature.

Special to the Times Jesse Panuccio, former head of Florida's Department of Economic Opportunity

Agency: Department of Economic Opportunity

Who: Jesse Panuccio

When: Jan. 8, 2016

First appointed: 2013

Replaced by: Cissy Proctor

Scott did not appear to want Panuccio to resign from the position, but the Legislature, particularly the Florida Senate forced his hand. Panuccio had constant run-ins with Sen. Jack Latvala, R-Clearwater, and then Senate Commerce and Tourism chairwoman Nancy Detert, who warned Panuccio was in "extreme danger" of not being confirmed. Senators faulted Panuccio for not communicating with them better and repeatedly battled him over public complaints about the state's new unemployment benefits system.

Tampa Bay Times John Armstrong, former Florida surgeon general

Agency: Department of Health/Surgeon General

Who: John Armstrong

When: March 9, 2016

First appointed: 2012

Replaced by: Celeste Philip

In the final days of the spring Legislative session, the Florida Senate refused to bring Armstrong confirmation vote to the floor, ending his tenure as Surgeon General. It was the first time in more than 20 years that a Florida governor did not get his appointment to a key agency confirmed by the Senate. Lawmakers' resistance to confirm him grew after the Times/Herald in January highlighted a dramatic rise in HIV rates since Armstrong took office. In the span, county health clinics run by Armstrong's Department of Health have cut positions and seen fewer patients.

Special to the Times Bill Johnson, former head of Enterprise Florida

Agency: Enterprise Florida

Who: Bill Johnson

When: June 24, 2016

First appointed: 2015

Replaced by: Chris Hart IV

Scott has relied on the quasi-government agency to recruit out of state businesses to Florida to deliver on a campaign pledge to create 700,000 jobs in seven years. But a new patch of Florida House leaders have made clear they are philosophically opposed to government handing out tax dollars to private businesses who promise to move jobs to Florida. The result is the that Legislature gave Scott none of the $250 million he asked for to lure businesses to Florida. After the snub by the Legislature, Scott announced Johnson would be leaving the agency just months before an audit of the agency highlighted too much spending on overhead.

Liz Dudek, former head of the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration

Agency: Agency for Health Care Administration

Who: Liz Dudek

When: Sept. 21, 2016

First appointed: 2011

Replaced by: Justin Senior

After 40 years in state government and serving as Scott's longest tenured agency head, Dudek announced in September that she was retiring. The Legislature did not force this one directly, but the Senate did initially refuse to confirm her reappointment to the position in 2015. In 2016 they came around and eventually gave her the green light before she announced later in the year she was departing.

Special to the Times Visit Florida CEO Will Seccombe, who has been asked to resign by Gov. Rick Scott after legislative leaders criticized his agency's spending.

Agency: Visit Florida

Who: Will Seccombe

When: TBD

First appointed: 2012

Just a month ago, Scott was standing in Jacksonville praising Visit Florida, another quasi-government agency, for a fourth consecutive year of record tourism. But now Seccombe appears on the way out after Scott called for his resignation just days after the Florida House Speaker Richard Corcoran went to court to try to force the disclosure of a secret marketing contract with musician Pitbull. The since disclosed $1 million contract has brought intense criticism. Seccombe has not resigned yet, but goes before the Visit Florida board of directors in early January.